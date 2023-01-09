Who is Susan Meachen, the author who 'died' and came back to life?

This article contains references to suicide.





A self-published romance author has resurfaced in the public eye more than two years after it was announced she had died.





In October 2020, a Facebook post from someone claiming to be Susan Meachen's daughter announced the Tennessee-based writer had died by suicide a month earlier.





It was followed by more posts in a private writers group, The Ward, allegedly from Meachen's daughter, suggesting her mother had taken her own life because she was being bullied by people in the online writing community.



Source: Facebook But last week, Meachen revealed she'd actually been alive the whole time.





"I debated on how to do this a million times and still not sure if it's right or not," she posted in The Ward Facebook group.





"There's going to be tons of questions and a lot of people leaving the group I'd guess. But my family did what they thought was best for me and I can't fault them for it. I almost died again at my own hand and they had to go through all that hell again.





"Returning to The Ward doesn't mean much, but I am in a good place now, and I am hoping to write again.





"Let the fun begin."



Source: Facebook The revelation was met with surprise and disgust by many of Meachen's fans and online friends.





"That is beyond psychotic, whether it was Susan herself or her daughter making these comments, to knowingly mislead somebody who's grieving," fellow author Samantha A. Cole said in a video posted to her social media accounts.





"Now I am wary of anybody I have never met in person, that I am friends with on Facebook, and that's really sad."





Meachen's first book was published in 2017, with her most recent release Love to Last a Lifetime allegedly finished by her daughter after her "death" in 2020.





After her "death" was announced, fellow authors and friends helped raise money to pay for her funeral, as well as dedicating a self-published anti-bullying anthology to her.





"I've spoken to others who were much closer to Susan than I was, and they were all blindsided by this," Cole said.





"I hope the book world can heal from this, it's gonna take time."



