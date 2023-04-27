Who is Zooey Zephyr and why has she been silenced?

Key Points Republicans in Montana have voted to bar transgender politician Zooey Zephyr from floor sessions.

It comes after comments Ms Zephyr made about legislation to ban gender-affirming healthcare.

Ms Zephyr said those who supported the bill would have "blood on their hands".

In 2022, Zooey Zephyr became the first transgender person elected to the Montana House of Representatives.





This week, she was barred from participating in debates on the House floor.





The motion was passed by Republicans after Ms Zephyr said those who supported a ban on gender-affirming healthcare would have "blood on their hands".





So who is Zooey Zephyr, why are the Republicans silencing her, and how has she responded?



Who is Zooey Zephyr?

Zooey Zephyr was elected as a member of the Montana House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections.





She is a member of the Democratic party.



She became the first transgender person elected to the Montana legislature, and has been a vocal opponent of anti-LGBTIQ+ bills.



Why are Republicans silencing her?

Republicans have accused Ms Zephyr of "stoking violence" and violating chamber decorum through comments she made during debate over Senate Bill 99, which seeks to ban transgender healthcare treatment for minors, including puberty blockers and hormones.





Ms Zephyr said denying gender-affirming care was "tantamount to torture", and claimed a ban on gender-affirming care would lead to an increase in suicides.





"If you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments, I hope the next time there's an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands," she said.



READ MORE Another sport has banned transgender women from competing in female events

The Republican majority silenced her in the chamber after the comments were made.





On Monday, protesters staged a demonstration and disrupted a session in the gallery.





When the House speaker ordered representatives to abandon the floor, Ms Zephyr instead pointed a microphone toward her supporters.





Majority Leader Sue Vinton, who presented the motion to silence Ms Zephyr, stressed the need for decorum so that the rights of all representatives were protected.





"Monday, this body witnessed one of its members participating in conduct that disrupted and disturbed the orderly proceedings," Ms Vinton said.





"This member (Zephyr) did not accede to the order of the speaker."



Zooey Zephyr said those who supported a ban on gender-affirming healthcare would have "blood on their hands". Source: AAP / Tommy Martino/AP On Wednesday, the motion to ban Ms Zephyr from floor debates passed with a vote of 68-32.





She will now be barred from the House floor, anteroom and gallery for the remainder of the legislative session, which is scheduled to end on 10 May.





She will keep her seat and will be able to participate in votes.



How has she responded?

In a statement posted online, Ms Zephyr described the ban as a "disturbing affront to democracy".





"In recent months, the legislature has launched a relentless assault on the LGBTQ+ community, introducing bills that aim to undermine our art forms, our literature, our history, and our healthcare," she wrote.





"As I confronted the ban on gender-affirming care and exposed the grievous harm these bills inflict, I held those responsible to account. Subsequently, Speaker [Matt] Regier denied me the right to be heard on any bill moving forward."



Ms Zephyr said she would continue her work despite not being able to participate in debates.





"Though the Republican supermajority has voted to strip me of my ability to partake in debate, I remain steadfast in my commitment to my community," she wrote.



