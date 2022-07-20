Why 'Ace' is making history in the AFL

It was a moment to savour for the Oea family in Papua New Guinea, watching Hewago Paul Oea (nicknamed 'Ace') make his AFL debut for the Gold Coast Suns.





Playing against Collingwood in round 16, Oea kicked a goal with his first touch of the ball and his family, watching the match on television, erupted in jubilation.





The pioneer says he is extremely proud and humbled to be plying his trade in the AFL.



Advertisement

"I am keen to inspire now that I am playing AFL," Oea told SBS News.





"Give back to my community back home. Inspire young kids to take pathways and follow my footsteps. I trust that kids back home can one day follow my footsteps and come through the pathways."





Gold Coast Suns coach Stuart Dew was full of praise for the 20-year-old after his debut.



"His journey is only just starting. Nice to get that goal. It was a good moment. His family in PNG watching and his Gold Coast family - the Searls - who have embraced him like their own. He has grown as a person," Dew said.





After experiencing the highs of AFL football, Oea was quickly introduced to the unexpected pitfalls — the following week, he dislocated the little finger of his left hand while joining teammates in on-field celebrations after their win against Richmond.





However, the finger was quickly put back into place and played in the Suns' next game, against Essendon.



Oea (holding Papua New Guinea flag) celebrates with teammates after PNG beat New Zealand in the Grand Final of the 2017 AFL International Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Credit: Michael Dodge/Getty Images It's a long road from suburban Port Moresby to the Gold Coast. But for the 13,008th AFL player, his story is one of skill, perseverance and resilience.





Oea isn't the first PNG-born player to play the game at the top level. Former AFL defender Mal Michael - who played for Collingwood, Brisbane Lions and Essendon - was also born in PNG and moved to Australia aged three.





But Oea learned the game overseas. He came through a unique Niukick program in Port Moresby eight years ago, the only AFL pathway of its kind in the country.





"The opportunity doesn't come twice so I took it with both hands. I put my head down and got to work. Now the hard work has paid off. I am so grateful. Words cannot describe," he said.



For Oea, two years of COVID-19 restrictions meant limited football and few visits home to PNG. But he embraced the challenge, sharing cultural connections with teammates.





"We have five Indigenous players [in the Suns team] and their culture is like mine in PNG. It is similar. We share stories and I realised it is similar to my culture. It's so good to learn their culture and make connection and friendship with them."



Oea (right) with Gold Coast Suns teammate Mabior Chol. Chol was born in South Sudan. Credit: Chris Hyde/Getty Images They say it takes a village to raise a child, and for Oea, it took two families across borders - one home and one away - to help his career develop.





Oea boards with the Searl family in Queensland, who helped improve his English from a second-grade level to its current fluency.



Oea's supporters cheer his first goal from the stands at the Suns home ground. English was Oea's third language when he first moved to Australia, and he hadn’t done a lot of formal schooling.





He admits to standing at the back of team huddles just a few years ago as a junior, unsure of the messages being delivered.





When he first moved in with the Searl family, he would not sleep in a bed because tradition encourages only the primary breadwinner in the family to do so.



Oea with his family Freda, Helen, Dash, Rueben, Annie and Cal. Credit: Hetahou Photography The trailblazer played at the representative level in Queensland before joining the AFL's domestic programs. That's when he was coached by 2005 Sydney Swans premiership winner and development coach Jared Crouch in a representative development team called The Allies.





Crouch compares Oea's achievement to that of his former Sydney Swans teammate Tadhg Kennelly, one of the first Irishmen to play in the AFL and who helped pave the way for others from his homeland to transfer skills from Gaelic football.



Oea of the Allies celebrates a win against Vic Metro in Geelong during the AFL 2019 U18 Championships. Credit: Dylan Burns/AFL Photos/via Getty Images "When you move across seas and move a long way away from home to follow a dream, I have a lot of admiration for that. I saw Tadhg (Kennelly) develop as a footballer and as a person. We have a unique game which is unique to Australia but we are slowly spreading the word of AFL and having different people give it a go. Different people coming to this country. It's a great way for their communities to get involved and assimilate into Australia because we are a sport-loving country" he said.



Sydney Swans star Tadhg Kennelly is carried from the field by teammates in 2011 after his last regular season game for the club. Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS St George Illawarra Dragons NRL Women's coach Jamie Soward says what's more remarkable is the AFL breaking through in Papua New Guinea, which is traditionally rugby league heartland.





"Rugby league is the national sport. It's [PNG] the only country in the world where league is the national sport, so to get an AFL player out shows the reach of the sporting landscape in Australia."





Soward is coaching another PNG star in his team — Elsie Albert.



Elsie Albert, who is from Papua New Guinea, training with the St George Illawarra Dragons NRL Women's team. Credit: Bradley Kanaris Like the Gold Coast Suns and many other Australian sporting clubs, Soward is implementing initiatives to help foreign players feel supported and comfortable in Australia.





"We are trying to get more awareness around cultural backgrounds, how they were raised and get them to share their stories, be proud. Just be proud and more aware of where those girls have come from so we can understand them as people and it helps me as a coach."





Would you like to share your story with SBS News? Email yourstory@sbs.com.au



