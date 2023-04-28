The DJ, the PM, and the wedding: How Kyle Sandilands is involved in a pre-budget fight

KEY POINTS: Anthony Albanese has confirmed he will attend Kyle Sandilands' wedding.

The colourful guest list also includes underworld figure John Ibrahim and a convicted drug smuggler.

The Coalition has attacked Mr Albanese for "kicking back" before the release of the budget.

Kyle Sandilands has become an unlikely central figure in a pre-budget political brawl, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accused of "kicking back" at the shock jock's wedding instead of preparing for the budget.





Mr Albanese has defended his presence at this Saturday's ceremony, which will also reportedly be attended by underworld figure John Ibrahim and a convicted drug smuggler.





In response to a question about his fellow attendees, Mr Albanese insisted: "I'm not in charge of the invite list". He also declined to confirm whether he'll DJ at the event, something he promised to do on air in January.





"One of the things about Kyle Sandilands [is that he is] a bloke who at one stage was homeless, living on the streets of Sydney, and has grown into someone who is a significant public figure," he said on Friday.





"[That] is a part of what is an Australian success story. So I was invited to the wedding. I said I'd go. And I keep my commitments, including to Kyle Sandilands."



The Nine newspapers have reported that convicted drug smuggler Simon Main will be Mr Sandilands' best man, as he weds his fiancée Tegan Kynaston.





Also reportedly in attendance will be Mr Sandilands' long-term friend John Ibrahim, a former nightclub owner described as the "new lifeblood of the drug industry at [Sydney's] Kings Cross" by a 1995 royal commission into the police force.





Mr Ibrahim has strenuously denied that claim, and has not been convicted of a crime as an adult.





However, the promotional material for Mr Ibrahim's autobiography described him as "Australia's most notorious underworld figure", and his rise was also featured in Underbelly's third season.





Less than an hour after Mr Albanese's comments, deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley accused the Prime Minister of "spinning decks at a million-dollar wedding when people can’t afford their rent".





Ms Ley accepted there was "nothing wrong" with attending a friend's wedding, but said it was "hard to see" how Mr Albanese could justify his presence while offering "no answers" on Labor's pre-election promise to cut power prices.



John Ibrahim (right) will also reportedly be at the ceremony. Source: AAP / THE SOUND CAMPAIGN/PR IMAGE "It can’t be right that the PM is kicking back tomorrow while aged care residents are being kicked out of their homes because of his government's failures," she said in a statement.





"It is curious the Prime Minister thinks he can take a day off just days before his first real budget."





Appearing on the Kyle and Jacki O Show in January, Mr Albanese was asked whether he would DJ at the event.





"I promised it. I'm waiting for the invite. I'm waiting for the date to slot it in the diary," he replied.



