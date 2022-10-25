Sport

Why Apple CEO Tim Cook was trolled by Formula 1 fans

Formula 1 fans trolled Apple CEO Tim Cook for lacklustre flag waving at the finish line of the US Grand Prix.

Tim Cook holds a chequered flag

Apple CEO Tim Cook's attempts at waving the chequered flag has been described as the "worst in Formula One history." Source: AFP / JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

From throwing the first pitch at baseball games, to performing a ceremonial kick-off at football matches, sporting events often call on celebrities to help out.

But in the case of the flag waving at Formula 1's United States Grand Prix, it might have been better left to the professionals.

When Apple CEO Tim Cook stepped up to the finishing line on Monday Australian time, no one could have anticipated the backlash to follow.
Mr Cook's performance on the final lap at Austin's Circuit of the Americas has been targeted by thousands of Twitter users, with his lacklustre approach to waving the final flag becoming an instant meme online.

He was even criticised by commentators, with Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz describing Cook's effort as "possibly the worst chequered flag waving in Formula 1 history".
The waving of the chequered flag is normally performed with much more enthusiasm.

Some online are comparing Cook's tame effort to this first pitch by US rapper 50 cent during a Major League Baseball game in 2014.
Published 25 October 2022 at 2:46pm
