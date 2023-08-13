Why are more Kiwis applying for Australian citizenship? These new rules may hold the answer

Key Points More than 15,000 New Zealanders have applied for citizenship in six weeks.

It comes after the federal government eased their pathway to citizenship.

The rules came into effect on July 1, after tensions over migration rules.

Thousands of New Zealanders have jumped at the chance to become Australian citizens just weeks after the Albanese government implemented a shake-up of the migration system.





The federal government removed hurdles for Kiwis seeking citizenship in July as part of a suite of measures to ease Wellington's concern over its approach to trans-Tasman migration.





The move reversed restrictions imposed by the former Howard government in 2001, and means New Zealanders can directly apply for citizenship after living in Australia for four years, rather than having to become permanent residents first.



Beneficiaries say that means shorter wait times, smaller application fees, and quicker access to support payments like Youth Allowance.





Data from the Home Affairs Department showed more than 15,000 New Zealanders commenced their citizenship application in the six weeks since the rules came into effect.





That accounted for roughly half of all applications by conferral - meaning the applicant was not relying on being the descendent of an Australian - in that period.





Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said the trans-Tasman neighbours shared a "common bond", and the "fairer pathway" reflected the contribution New Zealanders made in Australia.



Andrew Giles says the changes reflect the contribution New Zealanders make in Australia. Source: AAP / Jono Searle “The government’s common-sense change has created a pathway to citizenship for so many who have been living and working in Australia for years and contributing to our local communities," he said.





“I look forward to celebrating with some of our newest Australians at a ceremony soon.”





Nearly 500 were already preparing to take part in citizenship ceremonies.



New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins described the change as the "biggest improvement in the rights of New Zealanders living in Australia in a generation".





"Most of us know someone who's moved across the Tasman. They work hard, pay taxes and deserve a fair go," he said in April.





The data showed New Zealanders in Queensland accounted for roughly a third of the applications, followed by Victoria and New South Wales.





Around 700,000 New Zealanders are currently estimated to live in Australia, though more than half do not have Australian citizenship.



Changes part of suite to ease Wellington's concerns

The change ensured New Zealanders enjoy the same rights in Australia as Australians enjoy across the Tasman.





It was announced in April, and was part of a series of migration measures aimed at easing friction between Canberra and Wellington.





It came just a month after Labor announced a new requirement for authorities to consider how long a person had lived in Australia before they were deported, and what impact deportation could have on their dependent children.



Albanese travelled to meet Hipkins in July. Source: AAP / Ben Mckay The deportation of New Zealanders with a criminal record, including many who had spent the vast majority of their life in Australia, had been a major sticking point in the trans-Tasman relationship.





The practice angered Wellington and led Hipkins' predecessor, Jacinda Ardern, to accuse counterpart Scott Morrison of "deporting your people and your problems" during a 2019 live joint press conference in Sydney.





Announcing the change in February, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese insisted Australia retained the right to "take appropriate action" against foreigners who committed crimes in Australia.





"[But] we said we would apply some common sense [that] needs to be applied here between Australia and New Zealand," he said.



