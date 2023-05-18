Why are police cracking down on this unofficial nudist beach?

Key Points Noosa's Alexandria Bay has been an unofficial 'clothing-optional' beach since the 1960s.

Clothing-optional beaches aren't legal in Queensland, but Noosa's secluded Alexandria Bay has been frequented by naturists for years.





Now, they're fighting to change legislation.





Over the past month, Sunshine Coast police have issued fines to a number of nude beachgoers after receiving complaints of inappropriate behaviour.





Scott Rider, vice president of the Queensland Naturist Association, says naturists and clothing-optional beaches are often misunderstood.





"It's about being happy in your own skin and enjoying nature as it's intended, with no clothes on," he said.





"We're not exhibitionists, we're not a bunch of crazy hippies ... naturism for us is about body acceptance and mental health, and the benefits of that are amazing."



Mr Rider, 49, has been visiting clothing-optional beaches since he was 16 and says he has rarely seen inappropriate behaviour.





He says it's no more common at nude beaches than at other beaches.





"You'll rarely ever see naturists or nudists kissing or anything like that, we don't look at each other's bits, that's not what it's about," he said.



Why are Noosa beachgoers being fined?

Queensland is the only state on Australia's mainland without a designated clothing-optional beach.





Queensland Police Service (QPS) told SBS News police had attended the beach, located in Noosa National Park, on 16 April following a number of complaints in relation to wilful exposure and indecent acts.





Police said 11 people, 10 men and one woman, were issued infringement notices for wilful exposure.





﻿A QPS spokesperson also confirmed a 53-year-old man had been charged after he was allegedly observed committing an indecent act.



Alexandria Bay in Noosa has been an unofficial clothing-optional beach since the 1960s. Source: Getty / AlizadaStudios/iStockphoto Now Sandy Bolton, the state MP for Noosa, about 160km north of Brisbane, has issued a survey encouraging residents to share their opinions on clothing-optional beaches.





The survey asks people whether they would support a change in Queensland legislation to allow for legalised clothing-optional beaches.





It also asks whether residents would support Alexandria Bay becoming the state's first legalised clothing-optional beach.





Ms Bolton told SBS News she does not have a personal opinion on the matter, but said the results had been largely in favour of laws changing.





"So far percentages are roughly 85 per cent supportive of Queensland changing laws, and of that, 96 per cent support Alexandria Bay becoming the first clothing-optional beach," she said.





"It would be known, there would be signage… we’ve got a lot of beaches to choose from, so if nudity offends people, they can go somewhere else."



After the survey closes on 24 May, if the results are in favour of the clothing-optional beach, Ms Bolton will start the process of proposing a change in legislation.





Ms Bolton told SBS News she had become aware of the issue after being contacted by one of the nude beachgoers who had been fined.





"A constituent contacted me and she was upset because she’s been going there for three decades, she’s never ever been in trouble in her life, and she was so distressed that she had been charged with wilful exposure," Ms Bolton said.





"It’s been an unofficial area, in the past was quite remote but locals have always known, but in recent years we have had a lot of newcomers to the area, and I think maybe some newcomers have come and didn’t realise and have reported to the police."





Mr Rider believes having a clear, designated clothing-optional beach would be beneficial for both naturists and those who are offended by nudity.





He says it could also offer benefits for the economy through tourism and visiting naturists.





"I get emails every day from all around the world from (naturists) asking where (they) can stay in Queensland, and I have to tell them we don't have a beach you can go to where you won't get arrested, or fined, or charged," he said.



