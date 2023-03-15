World

Why Australians could soon be banned from getting around Bali on a motorbike

Bali is considering banning foreign tourists from driving motorbikes after a rise in traffic offences.

Tourists on motorbikes in a busy intersections with cars

The proposed ban would only allow tourists to rent cars provided by travel agents. Source: Getty / Agung Parameswara

Key Points
  • It follows a series of incidents in which tourists have broken road laws.
  • More than 171 tourists were fined for traffic offences.
  • Some were also caught using fake licence plates.
Foreigners may be banned from driving motorbikes in Bali, following a series of incidents in which tourists have broken road laws.

If approved, the proposed ban would come into effect later this year, and tourists would only be allowed to drive cars rented from travel agents.

Bali's governor Wayan Koster said the changes were aimed at ensuring public safety.
READ MORE

NSW coroner calls for motorised bike ban

“As tourists, [you should] act as tourists, instead of roaming around on motorbikes, without T-shirts and clothes, without helmets, violating [traffic rules] - and all this without a licence,” he said.

More than 171 tourists were fined for traffic offences from late February to early March, according to local police records. Some were also caught using fake licence plates.
READ MORE

Two out of three Australians support a switch to cheaper electric vehicles, bikes. Here's why

There is concern about the impact a ban could have on the tourism sector, including bike-rental businesses, which were badly hit by the pandemic.

53-year-old motorbike-rental business owner Sudana Bujangga Waisnawa is urging the governor to review the plan.

“It is restricting us. We just recovered back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic and now, with this, how can we (survive)? Not to mention the taxes we have to pay.”
Share
2 min read
Published 15 March 2023 at 2:42pm
Source: Reuters, SBS

Recommended for you

A man playing guitar and singing on stage.

‘Difficult to accept’: Bluesfest removes Sticky Fingers from lineup following boycotts

Australia

Man stands in front of tree.

These uni students are working 'extreme hours' to make ends meet, but a crackdown is looming

Immigration

Hands wearing gloves holding on to a needle inserted into a vial

Australians are now eligible for another COVID booster but this is why it might be better to wait

Australia

A man and a woman dressed in blue uniforms stand in front of a fire truck

The quiet visa change bringing good news to Australia's skilled workers

Immigration

A car boot full with grocery items.

'Bin living' scavenger says dumpster diving is 'a food resource' for a growing number of Australians

Life

A hand holds an Australian passport

Where can Australians travel in 2023 without a visa?

Life

Brazilian artist Kdu dos Anjos.

'Pure magic': Why this Brazilian 'shack' was named house of the year

World

A medicine box and an injectable pen

More weight loss drugs like Ozempic are coming, but are they really good for us?

Life