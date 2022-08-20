Why controversial influencer Andrew Tate was banned by Facebook and Instagram

This article contains references to domestic violence and sexual assault.





Controversial commentator Andrew Tate has reportedly been banned from Facebook and Instagram.





Prior to being banned, he had over 4.7 million followers on Instagram.





On Friday, NBC News reported a spokesperson from Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, said the ban was due to violating policies and confirmed it would be permanent.





According to Facebook's community standards policy, the platform "does not allow organisations or individuals that proclaim a violent mission or are engaged in violence to have a presence on Facebook."



Who is Andrew Tate?

Andrew Tate is a British-American former kickboxer who went on to build a career as an influencer.





He showcases an opulent, 'playboy' lifestyle and runs a program called 'Hustler's University', focused on "modern wealth creation".





While his social media presence was previously somewhat fringe, his content has become increasingly popular in recent months.





As Andrew Tate's platforms have grown, so too have calls from advocates and anti-violence campaigners for his platforms to be shut down.



Why Andrew Tate has anti-violence against women advocates worried

In 2016, Mr Tate was removed from the reality show 'Big Brother' after the release of a video in which he appeared to beat a woman with a belt.





In 2017, he was permanently suspended from Twitter for comments he made about women.



In one now-removed viral TikTok video, he graphically talks about choking women. In a second video, also removed, Tate waves a machete around saying if a woman accused him of cheating, he would “bang out the machete, boom in her face and grip her by the neck."





He has also previously stated that he moved to Romania because it is "easier to get off on rape charges", and that rape victims should accept "some responsibility".





Activist Tarang Chawla said he was relieved to see Mr Tate had been banned from the platforms, describing him as a "professional misogynist".





"But we must address why so many young teens resonated with Tate in the first place," he wrote on Twitter.





"Good men, we must give these boys better role models.



Will TikTok follow suit?

One of the major factors in Mr Tate's recent rise in mainstream popularity has been videos circulating on TikTok.





TikTok’s algorithm means if a user watches, shares, or likes a particular video, TikTok then shows it to more users who it determines likely to share similar interests.





While Mr Tate does not currently have a personal TikTok account (an account belonging to him has been permanently banned), videos are often posted by fans, and go on to rack up millions of views.



Andrew Tate has ignited concern in the community for the content he is sharing online. Credit: TikTok/Instagram @CobraTate TikTok's community guidelines state the platform does not allow any kind of hateful behaviour or ideology, with some content now being labelled as ineligible for recommendation to the For You feed.





"Misogyny is a hateful ideology that is not tolerated on TikTok," a spokesperson told SBS News.





"We've been removing violative videos and accounts for weeks, and we welcome the news that other platforms are also taking action against this individual."





If you or someone you know is impacted by family and domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au . In an emergency, call 000.



