World

Why did this US state exonerate 12 'witches'?

Connecticut has exonerated 12 people convicted of witchcraft in colonial America almost 400 years ago. Here's why.

A woman stands in front of a statue of a man with a sword behind her.

Beth Caruso is the author and co-founder of the CT Witch Trial Exoneration Project, which was created to clear the names of those accused of witchcraft. Credit: Jessica Hill/AP

Key Points
  • Twelve people convicted for witchcraft in the United States in the 17th century have now been exonerated.
  • The exoneration and apology comes 376 years after those accused of being witches were sentenced to death.
  • Advocates say they're "ecstatic, pleased, and appreciative".
The US state of Connecticut has exonerated 12 people convicted of witchcraft in colonial America almost 400 years ago following a campaign to clear their names.

Eleven of the accused witches were hanged after trials in the northeastern state of Connecticut in the mid-1600s, with one receiving a reprieve.

Politicians in the New England state passed a resolution proclaiming their innocence and condemning the deaths of the nine women and two men as a "miscarriage of justice."

It followed a campaign by the CT Witch Trial Exoneration Project, a group that includes descendants of some of those killed.
The group said in a statement that it was "ecstatic, pleased, and appreciative" of the senators who voted 33-1 in favour of the move.

They noted that the decision came on the eve of 376th anniversary of the first witch-hanging in New England - that of Alice Young.

"We are grateful to descendants, advocates, historians, legislators of both parties and many others who made this official resolution possible," said the statement.

Hundreds of people, mostly women, were accused of witchcraft in New England in the 17th century - most famously in Salem, Massachusetts - as the area was gripped by fear, paranoia and superstition.
Dozens were ultimately executed.

The Connecticut witch trials occurred between 1647 to 1663, ending around 30 years before the Salem witch trials.

Some 34 people were indicted for witchcraft in Connecticut, according to the CT Witch Trial Exoneration Project.

The group added that it "will continue to advocate for historical education and memorialisation of the witch trial victims."

States and countries have made moves in recent years to clear the names of accused witches.

Last year, Massachusetts formally pardoned Elizabeth Johnson, the only person convicted in the Salem trials who had yet to be exonerated.

She had been granted a reprieve and died in her late 70s in the 1740s.

Last year, Scotland's government issued a formal apology to thousands of women who were executed centuries ago.

Some 4,000 people were accused of witchcraft in Scotland between the 16th and 18th century, with more than 2,500 executed.

They were mostly strangled and then burned, after making confessions that were often extracted under torture.
Share
3 min read
Published 29 May 2023 12:47pm
Updated an hour ago 12:51pm
Source: AFP

Recommended for you

A woman taking a selfie with a man and two children.

CALD: Why some say this label is failing Australians

Culture

Tuberculosis

'A ticking bomb': This illness is now killing more people than COVID-19 or AIDS

World

A collage featuring bamboo trees and icons many associate with a product being environmentally friendly and fabric with a tag that says '96% viscose.'

Have we had the bamboo pulled over our eyes when it comes to this 'natural' fibre?

A composite image of a domestic cat and a view of Double Bay harbour

The purr-fect job: This Sydney family is hiring a full-time nanny for their cat

Australia

Two adults and a small child standing outside the Sydney Opera House

My grandparents waited six years for a parent visa. Today, they'd wait up to 50

Immigration

A woman smiling

Anne and her family have now caught COVID 14 times. Here's the latest advice

COVID-19

An illustration featuring piles of coins and a search bar reading 'check your balance'

How much super do you have compared to other people your age?

Australia

A woman sitting on a couch with a dog and a bright green bird.

Joey's search for fee-free ATMs sometimes means the difference between skipping a meal or not

Australia