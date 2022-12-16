Why has Google banned ads from an Australian abortion provider?

Highlights Abortion, vasectomy and contraception provider MSI Australia has had its ads banned by Google since 3 December.

Google says this is due to policies which ban abortion-inducing drugs from being marketed or promoted.

MSI Australia says the situation will limit people's ability to access abortion care and information.

An abortion and contraception provider says it is "sick and tired" of limitations on abortion access in Australia after its ads were banned by Google.





MSI Australia told SBS News all its advertisements were banned by the search engine giant on 3 December and have not been reinstated despite multiple appeals.





Google says the ads breached its policies, but MSI Australia says the ban misrepresents Australian law and regulations.





So what are Google's policies, why were the ads banned, and how limited is abortion access in Australia?



Restrictions on abortion advertising

Under Google's healthcare and medicine advertising policies, restrictions vary depending on location, with abortion ads not allowed at all in some countries.





In places such as China, Egypt, Iran, Lebanon and Ukraine, Google doesn't allow ads related to birth control or fertility products at all.



In Australia, the company does not allow abortion-inducing drugs to be advertised.





A Google spokesperson told SBS News the MSI Australia advertisements had not been compliant with its policies.





“We have longstanding policies that govern abortion-related ads on Google’s platforms," the spokesperson said.





"Abortion-inducing drugs are not allowed to be marketed or promoted."





The spokesperson said Google was working with MSI to ensure they could run policy-compliant ads.



"After reviewing the ads in question, we are working intently with the advertiser to clarify some minor amendments that will enable them to run policy-compliant ads again as soon as possible.”





The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) also restricts the advertising of abortion-inducing drugs.





While Google and the TGA both restrict advertising of abortion-inducing drugs, MSI Australia told SBS News the ad in question did not reference abortion-inducing drugs.





MSI Australia said Google appeared to be interpreting the ban to include advertising of all abortion services.



Google policies misinterpretation of laws, MSI says

MSI Australia Managing Director Jamal Hakim described Google's ban as a misinterpretation of laws.





“We are sick and tired of advertising policies being misinterpreted and restricting the ability of people to find accurate and compassionate information about abortion," he said.





“Abortion is legal in Australia but it is not easily accessible ... abortion is not readily available in public hospitals and it is difficult to find abortion service providers due to historical stigma."



MSI Australia says Google's restrictions are a misrepresentation of abortion advertising laws. Source: Supplied / MSI Australia MSI Australia Director of Nursing and Head of Risk and Safety, Fiona Gerrard, said this would be impacting women and pregnant people by delaying their ability to access abortion care.





“We deliver a large portion of abortion services in Australia, so this ban will mean women and pregnant people are presenting late, at increased cost and possibly not be able to be seen in some circumstances.





“This is likely impacting between 700 to 1500 people per week across all providers across the country."



Australian abortion service access remains limited, study shows

On Friday, a new study led by the Monash University Department of General Practice was published online, which found access to abortion remains limited in Australia.





According to the report, general practitioners are not being adequately supported in referring women to abortion services when needed.





Clear pathways for abortion services are particularly crucial in rural and regional areas, the study says, in order for people to be able to access timely care.





The study found "little transparency" as to whether a health service provides abortion services or how accessible they are.



The review extracted abortion service referral data from portals of HealthPathways, an online system that provides information on referral pathways and local services.





Almost half of the portals (47 per cent) had no public services listed for surgical abortion, and 35 per cent had no public services for medical abortion.





“Despite few remaining legal restrictions to abortion in Australia, many regions either do not have public abortion services or do not provide information about them,” first author and Monash University Academic GP Registrar Dr Sonia Srinivasan said.



