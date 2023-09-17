Environment

Why is a minister claiming to 'save the reef' heading to court over 'failing' to protect it?

The environment minister has faced scrutiny over climate harm, mere days after she claimed that Labor's environmental policies had saved the reef.

A woman in a light blue jacket speaks in front of a microphone.

Tanya Plibersek credited Labor's environmental policies after the UN decided not to place the Great Barrier Reef on a list of world heritage sites "in danger". Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Key Points
  • Environment minister Tanya Plibersek will face federal court this week.
  • She is being accused of refusing to act on the climate science.
  • The verdict could have implications on new gas and coal mining projects in Australia.
Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek is facing accusations of failing to protect the Great Barrier Reef and other climate harm caused by coal mining.

The Federal Court will hear the case against Plibersek in Melbourne this week and those behind it say the outcome could have implications for major coal and gas projects across Australia.

The Environment Council of Central Queensland is pursuing the minister
after she refused its request to reconsider the full scope of climate impacts from two coal mining projects at Narrabri and in the Hunter Valley in NSW.
The companies behind the projects - Whitehaven Coal subsidiary Narrabri Coal Operations, and MACH Energy - have joined the proceedings in support of the minister.

The accusations follow the UN's move last week not to place the Great Barrier Reef in a list of world heritage sites "in danger", which Plibersek credited to Labor's environmental policies.

Why is the council taking Plibersek to court and what are their arguments?

Lawyers from Environmental Justice Australia (EJA) are representing the council and will argue federal environment laws generally require the assessment of climate impacts, caused by fossil fuels, on 2100 matters of national environmental significance.

They range from entire ecosystems such as the reef and the Tasmanian wilderness to individual species including the critically endangered Baw Baw frog and the blue-top sun-orchid, which is down to 130 plants.
READ MORE

The Murray-Darling Basin is vital to our food security. Here's the new plan to 'preserve' it

"Our client argues it was unlawful for Australia's environment minister to refuse to act on the climate science, outlined in thousands of scientific reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and her own department," says EJA senior lawyer Retta Berryman.

"Our client asserts the minister has a legal responsibility to face up to the harm new coal and gas will cause to Australia's unique plants, animals and places."

Christine Carlisle is the president of the Environment Centre of Central Queensland and says she's relieved the matter is now in the hands of a court.
Great Barrier Reef aerial image.
Tanya Plibersek if facing accusations that she's failed to protect the Great Barrier Reef by not thoroughly considering implications of coal mines. Credit: Jumbo Aerial Photography/AP
"We hope not just to win these cases, but to set a precedent that all new coal and gas projects must be properly assessed for their climate risk to our environment.

"We didn't want it to come to this ... We're doing this because we're so tired of the sound bites. So tired of photos of ministers posing with koalas, saying all the right things but failing to act."

The case is centred on Whitehaven's plan to extend underground mining at the Narrabri thermal coal mine until 2044, and MACH Energy's intention to expand open-cut thermal coal mining at Mount Pleasant in the Hunter Valley until almost 2050.

Climate Council research director Simon Bradshaw says it's reckless for the government to be approving new coal mines without considering the climate harm that comes from burning those fossil fuels.
READ MORE

Great Barrier Reef not 'in danger', UNESCO recommends, but warns more action needed

"These two coal mines' lifetime emissions total 1.35 billion tonnes of carbon pollution, that's roughly triple Australia's total emissions last year, and that will contribute to the warming of our planet."

"Any missed opportunity to leave coal and gas in the ground increases the danger we will face, and is condemning future Australians to greater hardships."

The minister declined to comment due to the looming proceedings, as did Whitehaven Coal. AAP also contacted MACH Energy but did not receive a response.
Share
3 min read
Published 18 September 2023 9:18am
Updated 3h ago 9:23am
Source: AAP, SBS

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

People morning

At least 2,000 dead and thousands injured after devastating Morocco earthquake

World

Woman in a Vote no T-shirt speaking.

'Try and understand it': Jacinta Price flips John Farnham's Yes support

Politics

Parliament House superimposed with the referendum ballot paper and a downwards arrow.

Expert who predicted shock Brexit result weighs in on the Voice's chances

Politics

Woman in blazer looks to her right.

Australia's longest-serving female senator bows out, comments on Peter Dutton friendship

Politics

A grey 'non-human' body displayed in a case.

Is this a real alien or just part of a 'stunt'?

World

A post box that says Australia Post

When will postal voting applications for the Voice to Parliament referendum close?

Politics

A man in sunglasses and a black jumper standing behind a woman in a blue dress holding a microphone.

Outrage in Spain as man appears to grope reporter live on air

World

Two iPhones on display inside a store, with a large poster saying iPhone 12 in the background.

The iPhone 12 faces a sales ban in Europe over radiation. What will happen in Australia?

Health