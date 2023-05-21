Why is a planned Coldplay concert in Malaysia proving so controversial?

Key Points A Malaysian opposition MP called for Coldplay's concert to be cancelled.

In a radio interview Chris Martin said "Anyone who is not happy that we're coming, we're so sorry."

A government minister hopes to share some nasi lemak with the band members.

Coldplay is yet to even play a concert in Malaysia, but the band's scheduled performance in the country later this year has seen frontman Chris Martin apologising.





So why the controversy almost six months before the band even gets to the Asian country?



Soon after the band announced a world tour, which would for the first time take in Malaysia, an opposition member of the country's parliament called for the concert to be cancelled.





Nasrudin Hassan from the Malaysian Islamic Party wrote a post on Instagram accusing the government of wanting to "nurture a culture of hedonism and perversion" which he said brought "nothing good to religion, race and country."





The post featured a screenshot of images of Martin with a Pride flag while performing onstage.



According to Human Rights Watch (HRW) Malaysian laws "criminalise same-sex activity as well as gender nonconformity."





A HRW report released in 2022 said "Government officials have fostered a hostile climate in which LGBT and gender diverse people face discrimination and punishment because of their sexual orientation or gender identity,"





But a Malaysian government minister defended Coldplay's upcoming concert.





Nga Kor Ming told local media the concert would be good for economic growth.





"That is why PAS’ old-fashioned way of thinking is not suitable for our multicultural society," he said.





“If they don’t like Coldplay... my suggestion for them is simple, don’t buy the tickets, and close their eyes. If Michael Jackson was allowed to perform back then in Stadium Merdeka, why shouldn’t Coldplay be allowed to perform?”





The band may not have performed in Malaysia before, but in 2021 their philanthropy contributed to a solar-powered boat that collects rubbish from the Klang River, a fact not lost on the current government.





Martin responded to the controversy in a recent radio interview.





"Anyone who is not happy that we're coming, we're so sorry, but we love you too," he said.



“So their philosophy is in line with the ministry as I want to care for the cleanliness of the rivers and they are helping me to do so," Mr Nga said.





The Malaysian minister was also keen to use Coldplay's popularity to promote the country and its food.





“When they arrive in Malaysia, if they are willing, I’d like to buy them nasi lemak , nasi kerabu from Kelantan, roti canai and yong tou fu ,” he said.



Malaysia's Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming is keen to share some Malaysian cuisine with the members of Coldplay. Source: Getty / Wong Yu Liang His is not the only government hoping to take advantage of the sway that the band (which broke attendance records around the world and sold more concert tickets than any other artist last year) has.



