Australia

Why is everyone talking about Anthony Albanese and Fatman Scoop?

In an unlikely combination, the prime minister and rapper could be joining forces for an upcoming performance.

Rapper Fatman Scoop wearing a white t-shirt, dark jacket and dark sunglasses

In a radio segment, rapper Fatman Scoop asked Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to DJ for him. Source: AAP / Katja Ogrin

Anthony Albanese and Fatman Scoop aren't two names you would normally expect to hear in the same sentence, but this might not be the last time.

The prime minister was making an appearance on Brisbane radio station B105 on Thursday morning, where the rapper made a request for Mr Albanese to perform with him.

The pair spoke about the prime minister's hobby of getting behind the decks, with Mr Albanese joking he and
New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern
are the world's only two prime minister DJ's.

Advertisement
Fatman Scoop then posed his suggestion.

"I happen to be the president of party. And I'm from the Party Party, if that makes sense," the rapper said.
READ MORE
Labor used 'Sandstorm' in a TikTok video embracing the 'loose unit' label. Darude wasn't happy
"Now, you have millions of constituents that want to see you. I need you to come down and here's what we're going to do: you're going to DJ while I perform. Can you do that, sir?"

"Yeah, where are we going to do that?," Mr Albanese responded.

The show's host told Mr Albanese the date had already been chosen, with the performance to take place in Brisbane on 11 November.

Scoop said he'd help Mr Albanese.

"All you gotta do is put on a cool shirt, take a shower, bring your laptop. I'm gonna show you exactly what to do."
Anthony Albanese gives a thumbs up behind DJ deck
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has agreed to DJ alongside rapper Fatman Scoop. Source: SBS News / The Feed
"That sounds pretty good," Mr Albanese said.

"If I can, I don't know what I'm doing on November 11."

Scoop continued to press the prime minister to commit and "show his skills", referencing the upcoming jobs and skills summit to be held in Canberra in September.

"Sir, whatever you got to do - talk to your people, and let your people talk to my people."
Share
2 min read
Published 18 August 2022 at 3:01pm
By Jessica Bahr
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

'It wasn't right': This cafe received a scathing review over a barista's disability. Here's what happened next

Australia

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago investigation raises 'very serious' national security threats, experts say

World

We asked if gay fans will be safe at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This is what the hosts said

Sport

'So what?': Italians shrug as American pizza chain Domino's closes shop

World

Hannah Diviney is 'frustrated' she has to keep calling musicians out for their ableist lyrics

Life

Why some supermarkets in Australia have started rationing eggs

Australia

Why is paid parental leave in Australia so short? And can the new government fix it?

Life

British PM Boris Johnson refuses to resign over lockdown parties as report looms

COVID-19