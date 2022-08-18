Why is everyone talking about Anthony Albanese and Fatman Scoop?

Anthony Albanese and Fatman Scoop aren't two names you would normally expect to hear in the same sentence, but this might not be the last time.





The prime minister was making an appearance on Brisbane radio station B105 on Thursday morning, where the rapper made a request for Mr Albanese to perform with him.





The pair spoke about the prime minister's hobby of getting behind the decks, with Mr Albanese joking he and New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern are the world's only two prime minister DJ's.





Fatman Scoop then posed his suggestion.





"I happen to be the president of party. And I'm from the Party Party, if that makes sense," the rapper said.



"Now, you have millions of constituents that want to see you. I need you to come down and here's what we're going to do: you're going to DJ while I perform. Can you do that, sir?"





"Yeah, where are we going to do that?," Mr Albanese responded.





The show's host told Mr Albanese the date had already been chosen, with the performance to take place in Brisbane on 11 November.





Scoop said he'd help Mr Albanese.





"All you gotta do is put on a cool shirt, take a shower, bring your laptop. I'm gonna show you exactly what to do."



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has agreed to DJ alongside rapper Fatman Scoop. Source: SBS News / The Feed "That sounds pretty good," Mr Albanese said.





"If I can, I don't know what I'm doing on November 11."





Scoop continued to press the prime minister to commit and "show his skills", referencing the upcoming jobs and skills summit to be held in Canberra in September.



