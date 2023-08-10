Coalition delays its challenge to Labor's 60-day prescription plan. How did we get here?

Key Points The Coalition has delayed its planned disallowance motion on the government's 60-day dispensing policy.

The plan would allow eligible patients to buy two months' worth of subsidised medicine with a single prescription.

The Pharmacy Guild has opposed the plan, saying it would lead to financial loss and closure of pharmacies.

A signature Labor health policy to cut the cost of prescriptions is set to go ahead after a push to block the plan was delayed.





Labor's 60-day dispensing plan will allow people to buy more medication on one prescription and is set to start on 1 September.





The government says the changes will halve medication costs for about six million Australians, but the pharmacy guild has lobbied against the policy.





On Wednesday, the Coalition announced it would move a disallowance motion on Thursday, arguing the policy could harm the pharmacy sector.





Now, the Opposition says it will delay the disallowance motion and give the government more time to consult.





Here's how we got to this point.



What is the 60-day dispensing policy?

From 1 September, the government plans to allow people to buy two months' worth of subsidised medicines on a single prescription rather than two separate prescriptions.





The changes will apply to more than 300 common medicines listed on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) and will be implemented in three stages over 12 months.



According to the government, this means about six million Australians will pay less for their medicines, save money on doctors' appointments, and spend less time travelling back and forth to the doctor and pharmacy.





The first stage of medicines eligible for 60-day prescriptions will support patients who are stable on current treatment for ongoing conditions, including cardiovascular disease, gout, Crohn's disease, asthma, heart failure, high cholesterol, hypertension, osteoporosis, and ulcerative colitis.



What are the arguments against the policy?

The pharmacy sector has been fiercely lobbying against the shift from the existing 30-day limit, arguing it will lead to significant financial losses for the industry.





Modelling in a report commissioned by the Pharmacy Guild forecasts that the changes could result in the closure of hundreds of pharmacies and the loss of 20,000 pharmacy jobs within 4.5 years.





The closure of pharmacies could lead to a reduction in free services such as blood pressure checks, blister packs and asthma checks, particularly in regional and rural communities.



The Pharmacy Guild has called on the government to postpone implementation to help prevent unintended consequences impacting patients, aged care residents and pharmacies.





Vice-President Anthony Tassone said delaying the rollout would be the "right move."





"All pharmacists want to make medicines more affordable for their patients, but we can't do this in a way that forces hundreds of pharmacies to close, puts thousands of pharmacy workers out of a job, and increases the cost of services for every aged care resident in the country," he said.



Is the Coalition challenging the 60-day prescription policy?

On Wednesday, Opposition health spokeswoman Anne Ruston moved to have the Senate strike out the policy with a disallowance motion, saying there were concerns small pharmacies could shut or cut back on staff to cover the costs.





Ruston said the government needed to delay the policy's start date and consult with pharmacists.



On Thursday, Ruston said the disallowance motion would be delayed.





"That gives the government the opportunity over the break to actually genuinely put their money where their mouth is when it comes to their commitment to making sure Australians do get the cost of living benefit from this particular measure," she said.





"We will postpone it until a later date to give the government the opportunity to actually show the good faith that they say this morning.





"Mr [Mark] Butler said this morning that I hadn't given him enough time. I'm offering him time to get back to the table and deal with some of these issues that have been raised by hundreds of community pharmacists."



Earlier, Health Minister Mark Butler told ABC News the government is determined to make medicines cheaper and described the policy as "very sound".





"It is supported by every patient group I can think of and every doctor's group," he said on Thursday.





"It will be good for the hip pocket and free up millions of GP consults that are desperately needed out there."





Butler said cutting the policy would also block $1.2 billion in community pharmacy investment by cancelling other associated measures, including doubling the allowance paid to rural pharmacies and a subsidised opioid dependence treatment program servicing about 50,000 people.



Doctors have argued the changes will make medicines more affordable for patients and free up clogged GP clinics by reducing the frequency of repeat visits.





Australian Medical Association president Steve Robson said the Coalition had the opportunity to implement the same measures when they were in government but chose to kill the plan instead.





"It's time that people in the Senate overall took the opportunity to make medicines affordable at a time of cost-of-living crisis," he told reporters in Canberra.



