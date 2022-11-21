Why lowering the voting age to 16 has been labelled 'the right thing to do'

Key Points The Supreme Court found the current voting age of 18 unfairly discriminated against younger New Zealanders.

The Cabinet said it would draft a bill to lower the minimum voting age to 16.

The National and ACT parties have ruled out support for the bill.

Lowering the voting age to 16 in New Zealand will be backed by the country's prime minister Jacinda Ardern after a court ruled the limit of 18 discriminated against younger voters.





Campaigning group Make It 16 had pursued a court ruling given the bill of rights offers legal protection from discrimination on the basis of age for New Zealanders aged 16 and over unless there are reasonable justifications.





"This is history," co-director Caeden Tipler told journalists outside the court in Wellington.





"We are very optimistic that once parliament reviews the decision they will see that lowering the voting age is the right thing to do."



What other countries allow votes at 16?

The government reacted swiftly to the ruling, announcing hours later on Monday afternoon that cabinet had considered it and would draft a bill to lower the minimum voting age to 16.





The law should be introduced early next year and if successful, would take effect after the 2023 poll.





It would join Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Malta and Scotland in allowing votes at 16.





"This is an issue best placed for parliament for everyone to have their say ... I personally support a decrease in the voting age," Ms Ardern said.





"For me, it's alignment around some of the responsibilities and rights that are already apportioned at these different ages but look, I accept different politicians will have different views."



We've got to draw a line somewhere and we're comfortable with the line being 18 Chris Luxon

What is the opposition at votes at 16?

Without a change of heart from New Zealand's right-leaning politicians, the reform will fail.





Lowering the voting age at a national level requires 75 per cent support in parliament and the opposition National and ACT parties - which hold 33 and 10 seats respectively - have ruled out support.



