Why Malala Yousafzai and Priyanka Chopra unfollowed comedian Hasan Minhaj on Instagram

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai had the last laugh on comedian Hasan Minhaj after he joked about not following her back on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra with Malala Yousafzai and Hasan Minhaj

Comedian Hasan Minhaj (right) made jokes about Malala Yousafzai (centre) and Priyanka Chopra (left) in his new comedy special.

Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and actor Priyanka Chopra have both found themselves the butt of the joke in a popular stand-up comedy special.

American comedian Hasan Minhaj, who rose to prominence on The Daily Show and Patriot Act, released a new stand-up comedy special The King's Jester on Netflix in early October.

During one segment where Minhaj was "honest" with the audience, he admitted to not following Ms Yousafzai on Instagram - despite the Nobel Peace laureate following him.

"Malala [Yousafzai] follows me on Instagram and I don't follow her back," he said in the special.
After seeing the clip, Ms Yousafzai posted a poll, asking her followers whether she should unfollow Minhaj.

Most of her followers said they didn't even know who Minhaj was, while many encouraged her to unfollow the comedian.

She later confirmed she had unfollowed the comedian, saying: "I no longer follow this man".

Capitalising on the controversy, Minhaj posted a mock news video, in which he broke down the whole saga.

"I'm sorry Malala, follow me back. I don't know if I'll follow you though. I am that petty," he said in the clip.

Priyanka Chopra unfollows Minhaj

Hasan Minhaj and Priyanka Chopra
Hasan Minhaj and Priyanka Chopra in 2017.
Hollywood and Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra joined Ms Yousafzai in unfollowing Minhaj.

"Same girl, same! @Malala. Guess he prefers petty over funny," Chopra wrote on her Instagram Story.

Notably, Minhaj took aim at Chopra's marriage to Nick Jonas in his routine.

“Priyanka Chopra’s wedding was fake. Why can’t we say that? Who marries Nick Jonas unironically?” the comedian quipped.
2 min read
Published 18 October 2022 at 1:06pm
By Shivé Prema
Source: SBS News

