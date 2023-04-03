World

Why Malaysia has ended its mandatory death penalty for serious crimes

Authorities say capital punishment had been an ineffective deterrent while rights groups welcomed the vote as an "important step" that could have a knock-on effect elsewhere in Southeast Asia.

A motorcyclist passes by the entrance of Sungai Buloh Prison in Shah Alam, Malaysia.

Malaysia has had a moratorium on executions since 2018, but courts have continued to send inmates to death row. Source: AAP / Fazry Ismail/EPA

Key points
  • Malaysia's parliament will remove mandatory death sentences and natural-life prison terms.
  • More than 1,300 convicts will be eligible for a sentence review.
  • The death penalty had been an ineffective deterrent, a minister said.
Malaysia's parliament on Monday passed sweeping legal reforms to remove the mandatory death penalty, trim the number of offences punishable by death, and abolish natural-life prison sentences, a move cautiously welcomed by rights groups.

Malaysia has had a moratorium on executions since 2018, when it first promised to abolish capital punishment entirely.

The government, however, faced political pressure from some parties and rowed back on the pledge a year later, saying it would retain the death penalty but allow courts to replace it with other punishments at their discretion.
READ MORE

I was grieving the death of my husband. Then I found out he killed his first wife

Under the amendments passed, alternatives to the death penalty include whipping and imprisonment of between 30 to 40 years. The new jail term will replace all previous provisions that call for imprisonment for the duration of the offender's natural life.

Life imprisonment sentences, defined by Malaysian law as a fixed term of 30 years, will be retained.

Capital punishment will also be removed as an option for some serious crimes that do not cause death, such as discharging and trafficking of a firearm and kidnapping.

Malaysia's move comes even as some southeast Asian neighbours have stepped up use of capital punishment, with Singapore last year executing 11 people for drug offences and military-ruled Myanmar carrying out its first death sentences in decades against four anti-junta activists.
READ MORE

'Thou shall not kill': Death penalty to be abolished in Papua New Guinea

Death penalty 'has not brought results'

Malaysia's Deputy Law Minister Ramkarpal Singh said capital punishment was an irreversible sentence and had been an ineffective deterrent.

"The death penalty has not brought about the results it was intended to bring," he said in wrapping up parliamentary debates on the measures.

The amendments passed apply to 34 offences currently punishable by death, including murder and drug trafficking. Eleven of those carry it as a mandatory punishment.

More than 1,300 people facing the death penalty or imprisonment for natural life — including those who have exhausted all other legal appeals — can seek a sentencing review under the new rules.
READ MORE

Court in Singapore urged to show 'mercy' towards disabled man facing death penalty

Dobby Chew, executive coordinator at the Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network, said passage of the amendments was a good first step towards total abolition of capital punishment.

"For the most part, we are on the right track for Malaysia — it's a reform that has been a long time coming," he said.

"We should not deny the fact that the state is killing someone and whether the state should have this kind of power... having the mandatory punishment abolished is a good time for us to start reflecting about it."
READ MORE

The American parents choosing a life in Australia over fears of school shootings

Human Rights Watch deputy Asia director Phil Robertson called Monday's vote an "important step forward for Malaysia", and hopes it will add pressure for other Southeast Asian nations to follow suit.

"This is an important breakthrough that will cause some serious conversations in the halls of upcoming ASEAN meetings," he told AFP, referring to the 10-member Southeast Asian bloc.

"Malaysia should show regional leadership by encouraging other governments in ASEAN to re-think their continued use of the death penalty, starting with Singapore which has recently gone on a post-Covid execution spree."

Cambodia and the Philippines are the only ASEAN members to have fully abolished capital punishment.

With AFP
Share
3 min read
Published 3 April 2023 9:46pm
Source: Reuters
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

Harry Styles singing into a microphone. He is wearing a purple and black jumpsuit.

'Culturally sensitive king': Harry Styles charms New Zealand crowd with rendition of Māori folk song

Culture

Man stands near a skip house.

How this man moved into a skip bin to avoid soaring rental prices

World

Broccolini bunches

Australians are being asked to boycott this supermarket favourite. Here's why

Australia

AUSTRALIA COVID19 SURGE

COVID-19: Is Australia on the cusp of a new wave of infections?

COVID-19

A woman holding a trophy and making a fist while smiling

I was called an 'ugly Jap': Why this Oscars moment matters in Australia

Arts

A digital graphic that includes a Centrelink sign and a photo of a woman.

Melissa is 'battling malnutrition' while on JobSeeker. Payments are increasing, but is it enough?

Welfare

Composite image of models wearing white clothing with 'Allah' scripted on it

'Blatant disrespect': Why this Australian label is facing backlash over 'Allah' text at a fashion show

Australia

Parents with their two children smile into the camera

Families of children with Down syndrome still concerned about being rejected for Australian visas

Immigration