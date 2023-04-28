Australia

Why Medibank is refusing to reveal the findings of its cyber attack review

The private health insurer is refusing to reveal the findings of an external review into a high-profile cyber attack on the company, which breached the private information of about 10 million customers.

Two women walk past Medibank store.

Private health insurer Medibank is refusing to reveal the findings of a review into a high-profile cyber attack. Source: Getty / Muhammad Farooq

Key Points
  • Medibank has refused to reveal findings of a review into a major cyber attack.
  • The cyber attack breached the private information of about 10 million customers.
  • The private health insurer said it plans to implement all review recommendations.
Medibank won't reveal the findings of an external review into a
high-profile cyber attack
due to security fears.

The private information of about 10 million
Medibank
customers was released onto the dark web following a cyber hack in October 2022.

Consultancy firm Deloitte was recruited by the health insurance giant to investigate the incident and make recommendations about potential improvements to Medibank's IT processes and systems.
READ MORE

Elaine's data was stolen in the Medibank hack. She says 'sorry' isn't enough

In a statement to the ASX on Friday, Medibank said it had received the review findings and it planned to implement all recommendations. The company did not outline details of the recommendations.

A spokeswoman for the company told AAP the review would not be made public as it contained confidential and sensitive information about cyber security measures.

"We don't think it's in the interests of our customers or the broader Australian community to publicly release their findings given the security risks this would pose, not only to Medibank but other Australian businesses," she said.
Data stolen by the hackers included names, phone numbers, Medicare numbers and sensitive health information.

Medibank chairman Mike Wilkins said the company was focused on making sure customers had the security they expected and deserved.
READ MORE

Is private health insurance really worth it? What the Medibank hack means for the industry

"The board will continue to oversee the completion of steps to implement the recommendations to enhance systems and processes even further," he said.

Medibank shareholders and customers launched separate class actions following the hack.
Share
2 min read
Published 28 April 2023 1:24pm
Source: AAP
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

An older women shopping in the bread aisle at Woolworths

These are the grocery items food inflation is hitting hardest

Life

A sign on the side of a hospital building, pointing to the emergency department

'Grim picture': What Australia's record poor public hospital performance means for you

Health

BRUCE LEHRMANN DEFAMATION COURT

Bruce Lehrmann's case against two media companies allowed to proceed

Australia

Graphic showing Anthony Albanese and Kyle Sandilands superimposed over a nightclub.

The DJ, the PM, and the wedding: How Kyle Sandilands is involved in a pre-budget fight

Politics

A portrait of transgender politician Zooey Zephyr.

Who is Zooey Zephyr and why has she been silenced?

Politics

A composite picture of a woman with cultural face markings and a venue sign.

The reason an Australian bar company is changing its rules on face tattoos

Australia

A composite image of people with umbrellas in the rain and people at the beach.

La Niña has gone. Is El Niño now on? Australia's weather forecast for 2023

Australia

People walking along a footpath in central Sydney.

Worldwide COVID deaths have fallen sharply. What could happen in Australia during winter?

COVID-19