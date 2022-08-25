Why people are condemning this 'disgusting' joke in a regional Queensland newsletter

This story contains reference to domestic and family violence





A regional Queensland newsletter has been condemned for publishing a joke that critics say makes light of violence against women.





The August issue of Murgon Moments features a "Joke for the Month" column that involves a woman being told by her doctor that she could avoid becoming a domestic violence victim by keeping her mouth shut.





Queensland Attorney-General and Women's Minister Shannon Fentiman took to social media on Wednesday night to criticise the newsletter, saying the decision to publish the column was "a stark reminder of just how far we still have to go."



"Already this month, it has been reported that several women have lost their lives due to domestic and family violence – that's just in Queensland alone," she wrote.





"It's disappointing that this Queensland newspaper published information on Men's Behaviour Change Programs for their region and then went on to publish this as a 'joke'".





Dozens of people commented on Ms Fentiman's post condemning the "horrific and unacceptable" joke and questioning why anyone would think it would be a good idea to publish it.





"Are you kidding!!???? It wasn't funny or appropriate in 1963 let alone today. That's a disgrace," one commenter said.





"Appalled and ashamed. My heart goes out to every woman who has read this and had their abuse belittled like this," another said.



Other comments described it as "sick", Absolutely abhorrent, "an absolute insult", and "completely devoid of all commonsense".





Sexual consent activist Chanel Contos shared Ms Fentimen's post on her Instagram stories, saying it was "genuinely disgusting that an Australian newspaper would publish this".





Ms Fentimen confirmed on Thursday that a complaint about the column has had been made to the Australian Press Council.





"As Minister for Women and the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence, it is deeply troubling that a Queensland community newspaper would publish such disgraceful content, and it must be reprimanded for disseminating this so called 'joke' to its readers," she told the Courier Mail.



"As a nation, we have come so far in our fight to end all forms of domestic and family violence, but it is these types of publications which belittle and undermine the very abuse we are trying to eliminate.





"I strongly urge the Australian Press Council to act swiftly on this complaint, to ensure all media outlets in every community are held to the highest standard."





The editor of Murgon Moments has been contacted for comment.



