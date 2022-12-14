World

Why Santa's imminent arrival became a topic of conversation in the Irish parliament

Ireland's head of government Micheal Martin has confirmed his government's will allow Santa to enter Ireland this Christmas. Will Australia follow suit?

Santa joins a four excited children in a carriage.

Santa Claus arrives at Debenhams on Henry Street, Dublin, by horse drawn carriage. (Photo by Julien Behal - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images) Source: NurPhoto / Julien Behal - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

In the lead up to Christmas day, the Irish government has taken steps to allow Santa Claus a safe passage to the nation’s airspace.

During Taoiseach’s questions, Ireland’s head of government Michael Martin was asked if his government would allow the North Pole’s most recognisable resident access to Ireland.

“Can the Taoiseach confirm that arrangements are in place for Santa and the reindeer to enter Irish airspace?” asked Irish politician Cormac Devlin.
In a sigh of relief for Ireland’s well-behaved wains (children), Martin confirmed such plans were in place and that his government would “facilitated access to Irish airspace” for the jolly gift giver alongside his reindeer.

Martin also made clear that his government has received intelligence that Santa’s arrival to Ireland will take place on Christmas Eve unimpeded.
Santa will be facilitated access to Irish airspace
Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin

In 2015, Ireland’s transport minister made a similar reassurance by saying the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) would welcome Mr Claus.

Then Irish Minister for Transport Paschal Donohoe said “I am informed by the IAA that it has been told that a very large man with a white beard and bright red suit will be operating a low-flying sleigh with eight reindeer being led by one with a big red nose,” adding that any assistance would be available if Santa required it.
Santa scaling the side of a building with the Irish flag in the background.
Credit: Julien Behal - PA Images
SBS News has reached out to the Department of Foreign Affairs seeking confirmation of Santa’s approval to access Australia airspace.

At the time of publishing this article we have not received a response.
2 min read
Published 14 December 2022 at 2:23pm
By Cameron Watts
Source: SBS News
