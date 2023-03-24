'Some of us are bald': Why these footballers aren't happy with the newest FIFA game

KEY POINTS: The National Women’s Soccer League made its first official appearance in FIFA 23 on Wednesday.

Several players were unhappy with their FIFA 23 avatars on social media.

The game makers have been accused of not "actually watching" the league.

Players from the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in the US are unhappy with the accuracy of their avatars in the FIFA 23 video game.





The league made its first official appearance in FIFA 23 on Wednesday after a partnership between makers Electronic Arts (EA), the NWSL, and the league's players union (NWSLPA) was announced earlier this month.





First released in 1993, the FIFA series of video games enjoys widespread popularity. This year's version reportedly sold 10 million copies in the first week of its release.





NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman described the partnership as a "monumental milestone for the league, the players, and millions of football fans around the world".





However, since the game's release players have been shocked at the appearances of their avatars, including one player who temporarily appeared bald likely due to a glitch.



Players poke fun at FIFA 23 avatars on social media

Madison Hammond, Sydney Leroux, Janine Beckie, Alex Chidiac, and Sarah Gorden were among the players who took to social media to express their discontent.





Ms Leroux wrote on Twitter: “I know you expect women to just be thankful and grateful that you’ve given us a little sliver of publicity but please stop wasting our time. Some of us are bald."





Janine Beckie posted a photo of her avatar alongside one of her playing in real life, “Found my long lost twin! Fraternal obviously," she wrote.



The National Women’s Soccer League brings together national team players from around the globe.





Players including Matildas star Alex Chidiac, who plays for Racing Louisville in the NWSL, said they had full body scans in preparation for the game. Chidiac posted a video on Twitter of her wearing a hair net.



Committed to "unrivalled authenticity"

At the time of announcing the partnership, EA Sports Senior Vice President of Brand Andrea Hopelain, said the company was "committed to being champions for the future of football and bringing unrivalled authenticity to millions of football fans across the globe.”





But players have accused the game makers of not "actually watching" the league.





"When @EASPORTSFIFA didn’t put me in the top 10 for speed I was mad but I was like eh we will show them," Sarah Gorden, a defender for Angel City, wrote on Twitter.





"But when they gave me a 48 rating in speed I realized they have never and will never actually watch a nwsl game."





The 2023 NWSL season will kick off on Saturday, 25 March and for the first time, the league has launched its own global streaming offering for viewers outside of the United States.



