Why this Australian royal fan was arrested for 13 hours at King Charles' coronation

Alice had attended royal events before, but her treatment by police at King Charles' coronation celebration was like nothing she'd experienced.

An image of King Charles wearing his crown and waving to crowds next to a separate image of Alice Chambers at a garden party held for the queen in 2017.

Alice Chambers (right) hoped to witness an historic event. Then she found herself detained by police. Credit: Getty and via Twitter.

Key Points
  • Australian woman Alice Chambers was among the crowds who took to the streets for King Charles III's coronation procession.
  • She was arrested and detained by police for 13 hours.
  • Ms Chambers told the BBC she kept thinking someone would realise it had all been a "misunderstanding".
Catching a glimpse of the new king on his way into his coronation will be a memory retold throughout the lives of those who were there on the day.

Australian woman Alice Chambers, who joined the onlookers on the streets of London for King Charles' coronation on the weekend, will have a slightly different story to tell.

According to a thread on Twitter, which went viral within hours of being tweeted, Ms Chambers is a royalist who just wanted to enjoy the special occasion as part of the crowd in the Central Mall.

However, she ended up being arrested and detained for hours.
The thread by UK-based journalist Steve Robson said 36-year-old Ms Chambers "brought a little stool and her camera and thought she’d found a good spot to catch a glimpse of the new King.”

He said that, while he was chatting to others in the crowd at around 9am, police suddenly “swooped in and before she knew it, Alice was being arrested and put in handcuffs.”

It’s understood that, while Ms Chambers may not have known it at the time, she was standing near a group of protesters.
Robson claimed in his tweet that Ms Chambers believed she was arrested for potential to breach the peace and conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.

Just Stop Oil is a group demanding the UK government immediately halt all new oil and gas project approvals and licences.
Ms Chambers has since told the BBC, "I kept trying to explain that I wasn't part of this group. Up until they started protesting, I didn't even know what they were protesting about."

"I always tried to think that surely there was going to be someone soon that I can talk to that will just understand that this is all a misunderstanding and that just didn't come, you know. I was detained for 13 hours," she told the BBC.

It is understood Ms Chambers has filed a complaint about her treatment.
In a tweet the Metropolitan Police said "We understand concern arrests made over the weekend caused. We are committed to sharing all of the information we can about our tactics."
Share
2 min read
Published 12 May 2023 3:06pm
By Aleisha Orr
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

A woman taking a selfie with a man and two children.

CALD: Why some say this label is failing Australians

Culture

Graphic showing money, silhouettes of students, and a $737,000 figure.

How did this Australian end up with a $737,000 student debt?

Life

A man and a black bear staring at eachother.

Un-bear-lievable: As David relaxed, a bear appeared. Here's what happened next

World

A woman blowing her nose

Is it COVID or the flu? A new test that just hit pharmacy shelves will give you the answer

Health

SPAIN SCIENCE SPELEOLOGY

'Already? Surely not': Why this mountaineer spent 500 days in a cave with no outside contact

World

A graphic showing a person wearing a hat and backpack, and an immigration stamp.

Australian visa changes for 2023-24

Immigration

A woman writes in a notebook next to an open laptop

Australian universities have banned students from parts of India. Shashi is one of them

World

A woman sitting on a couch with a dog and a bright green bird.

Joey's search for fee-free ATMs sometimes means the difference between skipping a meal or not

Australia