Why this Hollywood actor was awarded Australia's most prestigious peace prize

Iranian actress and activist Nazanin Boniadi has been awarded the Sydney Peace Prize, Australia’s most prestigious peace award, for her commitment to advancing women’s rights in Iran.





Boniadi is known for her appearances on screen including the comedy TV series How I Met Your Mother, and the Hollywood action thriller film Hotel Mumbai.





She has been encouraging the younger generation to raise their voices about global human rights issues and work towards a more peaceful and just world.



Boniadi also addressed Cabramatta High School in Sydney on Thursday which is one of the most diverse schools in Australia with many students from families that have fled conflict in their homelands.





She told SBS News she was inspired by the passion of the school children.





"There's a famous quote: 'Darkness doesn't drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate doesn't drive out hate, only love can do that'.



