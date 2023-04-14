Australia

Why was Anthony Albanese named among the most 100 influential people of 2023?

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been named in Time Magazine's top 100 most influential people.

Anthony Albanese coming onto stage for his victory speech with two thumbs up.

Anthony Albanese became Prime Minister of Australia in May 2022. Source: Getty / Wendell Teodoro

Key Points
  • Anthony Albanese has been named in Times Magazine's list of 100 most influential people of 2023.
  • He was among world leaders, actors, musicians, athletes and others recognised.
  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was given the task of writing about the Australian PM for the publication.
Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been listed alongside Lionel Messi, Beyoncé, and Doja Cat as one of the most influential people of 2023.

Time Magazine’s annual list of artists, innovators, titans, leaders, icons and pioneers is compiled by the publication’s editors and has just been released for this year.

In a piece written for the magazine by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mr Albanese is described as “a symbol of hope and inspiration".
Anthony Albanese shakes hands with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.
Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau wrote about Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for Time Magazine's list of the most influential people of 2023 (pictured here during a bilateral meeting after the Nato Leaders’ Summit in Spain in 2022). Source: AAP / Lukas Coch
The glowing write-up refers to Australia’s upcoming
Referendum
on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, heaping praise on the PM for “amplifying the voices” of Australia’s Indigenous people.

It refers to Mr Albanese’s childhood growing up in public housing, his belief in
“ambitious climate action”
and his commitment to democracy.
READ MORE

Albanese details journey to find father

Mr Trudeau described how in an "increasingly uncertain” world where politicians sometimes “sow fear and division” Mr Albanese chooses the “path of hope and opportunity.”

In his victory speech when Labor was voted into government in May 2022, Mr Albanese had said he wanted to bring Australians together.

Among the other 19 people to be listed under the leaders category with the PM are Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelensky, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, detained Wall Street Journal journalist
Evan Gershkovich
and US President Joe Biden.

King Charles was on the list as an icon,
comedian Ali Wong
was named under the artist category, Elon Musk as a titan, Natasha Lyon as an innovator, and Bella Hadid as a pioneer.

Mr Albanese is the third Australian Prime Minister to make the Time Magazine list.

In
2008, then PM Kevin Rudd was named on the list
, with his entry written by Australian actor Cate Blanchett.

Former PM John Howard made the list in 1999.
Share
2 min read
Published 14 April 2023 8:18pm
Updated an hour ago 8:38pm
By Aleisha Orr
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

ANTI TRANSPHOBIA RALLY MELBOURNE

Nazi salutes performed on steps of Victorian parliament as protesters clash over trans rights

Australia

A man and two girls pose on a street at night.

Why more than a million people are flocking to this one Sydney suburb

Life

A man who is seated. A Russian flag is behind him.

Vladimir Putin was furious over Ukraine's NATO hopes. But on Finland's, it's a different story

World

SARAH HENDERSON SENATE STATEMENT

'Most disgraceful thing': Senator bursts into tears during debate on Nazi symbols

Politics

A woman wearing a white t-shirt, black jacket and standing outside.

Georgina had a full hysterectomy, and underwent menopause in her 30s. She blames this device

Australia

Cost of Living Geoff mowing aged pension coming out of retirement.

Geoff is 79. He had to come out of retirement to support his family by mowing lawns

Australia

A man next to hot sauce bottles.

Who is David Tran, the 'saucy billionaire' behind this cult chilli sauce?

World

Octopus

Secretive, tiny, and deadly: Here's how to survive a blue-ringed octopus bite

Australia