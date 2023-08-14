Indigenous

With a Voice, you can blame us, Noel Pearson tells voters

An eminent Voice supporter says the constitutional move would empower Indigenous people to take responsibility for closing the gap with non-Indigenous people.

A man wearing a brown hat and t-shirt speaks.

Cape York Aboriginal leader Noel Pearson speaks during the Garma Festival in northeast Arnhem Land, Northern Territory, Saturday, August 5, 2023. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Blaming Indigenous people for not closing the gap with non-Indigenous people could be legitimate if they get a say in decision-making.

That suggestion is part of Noel Pearson's latest bid to rally support for an Indigenous Voice to federal parliament, set to be voted on in the last quarter of this year.

The Indigenous lawyer and academic told a Brisbane audience he had been advocating for two decades for self-determination and "our right to take responsibility".
READ MORE

We gave the Voice to Parliament pamphlets to fact checkers. Here's what they said

Governments exerted substantial control over Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander lives, stifling individual choice and also markets, he said.

"Although sometimes well-intentioned, it creates problems, causes dependency and undermines ... development," he said as part of the Queensland University of Technology's Meanjin oration.

That development was required to bring about fundamental changes to overcome the powerless disadvantage, which is primary to the inequality gap with non-Indigenous people.
READ MORE

What do they say? Can they be trusted? The Voice pamphlets hitting letterboxes, explained

'Blame us, but give us a say'

"We have to get to a point where it is legitimate to blame us," Pearson said.

"By all means, blame us - but give us a say in the decisions that are made about us before you do.

"This is the message of the voice - by having a voice, we will be responsible for closing the gap."
READ MORE

Yes or No? Here are the key arguments for and against the Voice

The Cape York community leader also called for voters to separate the referendum issue from messages coming out of their "political tribes", telling Liberal voters there was no reason they couldn't vote Yes.

Polling suggests support for the Yes vote is softer in coalition heartland states of Queensland and Western Australia.

While Labor supports the voice being enshrined in the constitution, Liberal and National MPs at federal and state levels are split between a federally constituted federal Voice, legislated local and regional Voices or nothing at all.
READ MORE

'Potential rewards outweigh potential risks': NSW Liberal leader backs Voice to Parliament

If added to the federal constitution, the Voice could be modified by the parliament of the day but not abolished.

NSW Opposition leader Mark Speakman signalled his support for the Yes campaign over the weekend, drawing criticism from deputy federal Liberal leader and NSW resident Sussan Ley.

Australians are expected to vote in the referendum later this year, with the prime minister signalling the formal start of the ballot process within weeks.

To succeed, the Yes campaign will require more than 50 per cent of the vote across the nation and in four of the six states.
Share
3 min read
Published 15 August 2023 6:59am
Updated 2h ago 7:42am
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

An older woman wearing a face mask walking through the street.

A new COVID-19 subvariant has arrived. Here's what we know about Eris

Coronavirus Pandemic

Mary Fowler and Sam Kerr of Australia celebrate with teammates after Cortnee Vine of Australia kicked a successful penalty goal to defeat France

Australia through to Women's World Cup semifinals after historic win over France

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Two sun bears standing in an enclosure at Hangzhou Zoo.

Bears or humans in disguise? These experts have the answer

Bears

A female football player at a press conference

Women's World Cup: Sweden's goalkeeper irritated by 'disrespectful' question

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

A composite image shows a park scene full of trees on the left. On the right is an image of a tick.

Tick bites can bring on a potentially deadly meat allergy. Here's how to protect yourself

Allergies

An Australian football player and a Nigerian football player.

Football is the 'world's game'. Why aren't all Women's World Cup matches on free-to-air TV?

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

An elderly man wearing an oxygen mask in a hospital with a doctor standing beside him.

Infectious diseases, coughs and stress: Why doctors want 'urgent action' on this threat

Climate change

Australian $20 notes on display.

No interest or 'socially harmful' business: Australia's first Islamic bank, explained

Banking