Without A Fight wins Melbourne Cup as pro-Palestinian protesters cause disruption

Key Points Four pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested at the Melbourne Cup.

Jockey Mark Zahra won riding Without a Fight.

The horse had previously won the Caulfield Cup.

Without A Fight has won this year's race that stops the nation at a Melbourne Cup Day where pro-Palestinian activists protested outside the racecourse.





Mark Zahra's decision to partner Without A Fight instead of Gold Trip paid huge dividends with the in-form jockey's second successive win in the $8 million Melbourne Cup.





Timing his run perfectly, Zahra steered Without A Fight to victory at Flemington ahead of Chris Waller pair Soulcombe, ridden by Joao Moreira, and Beau Mertens on Sheraz.





Zahra crossed the line and pumped his fist with more than a hint of relief, having decided against riding the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Gold Trip after their success in the race that stops a nation last year.



Jockey Mark Zahra celebrates after riding Without a Fight to victory in the 2023 Melbourne Cup. Source: AAP / James Ross He instead jumped on Anthony and Sam Freedman's Without A Fight, just as he did for last month's Caulfield Cup.





Ahead of the race, two pro-Palestinian protesters were pepper sprayed and four arrested outside Flemington Racecourse.





Victoria Police said about 100 people staged a protest at about 11am, causing traffic disruptions at a major intersection outside the racecourse.





About 80 remained at 2.30pm, half an hour before the Melbourne Cup, police said.



Spectators line the public lawn ahead of the Melbourne Cup at Flemington racecourse. Source: AAP / James Ross Without A Fight became the 12th horse in history to win the Caulfield Cup-Melbourne Cup double in the same year.





"The stars aligned for Gold Trip last year and aligned for this horse this year," Zahra said.





"The way he won the Caulfield Cup, I was confident he would run it out.





"Winning one helps you a lot ... you're so much more confident."





Favourite Vauban was well beaten.





"Vauban was a little disappointing alright. He was beaten too far out for my liking," his Irish trainer Willie Mullins said.



Pro-Palestinain protesters block a road outside the Flemington racecourse on Melbourne Cup Day. Source: AAP / Con Chronis In recent years, concerns around the Melbourne Cup - and the racing industry more broadly - have gained traction, with protests and calls to boycott the event becoming increasingly louder.





Concerns around the Melbourne Cup are largely centred on gambling, animal welfare, violence, wealth inequality and alcohol abuse.



