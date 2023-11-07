Australia

Without A Fight wins Melbourne Cup as pro-Palestinian protesters cause disruption

Jockey Mark Zahra won his second successive Melbourne Cup on a race day where pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested and pepper sprayed.

A composite image of a man in a yellow shirt riding a horse next to a person in a red shirt being carried by three police officers

Without A Fight took out this year's Melbourne Cup and (right) a pro-Palestinian protester outside the course is carried away by police. Source: SBS News

Key Points
  • Four pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested at the Melbourne Cup.
  • Jockey Mark Zahra won riding Without a Fight.
  • The horse had previously won the Caulfield Cup.
Without A Fight has won this year's race that stops the nation at a Melbourne Cup Day where pro-Palestinian activists protested outside the racecourse.

Mark Zahra's decision to partner Without A Fight instead of Gold Trip paid huge dividends with the in-form jockey's second successive win in the $8 million Melbourne Cup.

Timing his run perfectly, Zahra steered Without A Fight to victory at Flemington ahead of Chris Waller pair Soulcombe, ridden by Joao Moreira, and Beau Mertens on Sheraz.

Zahra crossed the line and pumped his fist with more than a hint of relief, having decided against riding the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Gold Trip after their success in the race that stops a nation last year.
A man in a yellow jersey with black dots raises his fist in celebration while riding a horse
Jockey Mark Zahra celebrates after riding Without a Fight to victory in the 2023 Melbourne Cup. Source: AAP / James Ross
He instead jumped on Anthony and Sam Freedman's Without A Fight, just as he did for last month's Caulfield Cup.

Ahead of the race, two pro-Palestinian protesters were pepper sprayed and four arrested outside Flemington Racecourse.

Victoria Police said about 100 people staged a protest at about 11am, causing traffic disruptions at a major intersection outside the racecourse.

About 80 remained at 2.30pm, half an hour before the Melbourne Cup, police said.
A very large crowd of people outside glass three-storey buildings
Spectators line the public lawn ahead of the Melbourne Cup at Flemington racecourse. Source: AAP / James Ross
Without A Fight became the 12th horse in history to win the Caulfield Cup-Melbourne Cup double in the same year.

"The stars aligned for Gold Trip last year and aligned for this horse this year," Zahra said.

"The way he won the Caulfield Cup, I was confident he would run it out.

"Winning one helps you a lot ... you're so much more confident."

Favourite Vauban was well beaten.

"Vauban was a little disappointing alright. He was beaten too far out for my liking," his Irish trainer Willie Mullins said.
People sitting on the ground with pro-Palestinian banners
Pro-Palestinain protesters block a road outside the Flemington racecourse on Melbourne Cup Day. Source: AAP / Con Chronis
In recent years,
concerns around the Melbourne Cup
- and the racing industry more broadly - have gained traction, with protests and calls to boycott the event becoming increasingly louder.

Concerns around the Melbourne Cup are largely centred on gambling, animal welfare, violence, wealth inequality and alcohol abuse.

Treatment of horses and the dangers of racing has been one of the key arguments against the Melbourne Cup, and seven horses have died during the event in the last decade.
Share
2 min read
Published 7 November 2023 5:29pm
Source: SBS, AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A woman with blonde hair leans up against a tree.

This is the best place in the world to be a woman, researchers say

Life

Two teenage girls taking a photo in the mirror

Abbie couldn't bring her date to a year 12 formal. She's pushing to change that for others

Australia

Paul Keating speaks at the National Press Club.

Paul Keating details why he refused to sign Hamas-Israel statement by former PMs

Australia

A man sits on a trailer carried by a donkey past destroyed buildings

Why Australia abstained from a UN vote demanding an aid truce between Israel and Hamas

World

A composite image of a Jewish man walking with two small children and two Muslim women crossing a street.

As the Hamas-Israel war rages, Islamophobia and antisemitism are rising in Australia

Australia

A woman wearing a face mask and a black Metro (Melbourne's train network operator) jacket.

COVID-19 cases are rising across Australia. Experts say an eighth wave has begun

COVID-19

Maine Shooting

'Multiple' people have been killed in a mass shooting in Maine. Here's what we know

World

Two people looking at a laptop on a table while sitting in park

Cody and Jaiden thought they'd finally found a home, but a scam cost them thousands

Australia