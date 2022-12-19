World

Woman arrested after alleged attempt to steal presents from underneath Robert De Niro's Christmas tree

A woman was arrested stealing presents from underneath US actor Robert De Niro's New York apartment Christmas tree.

A man posing for a photo.

A woman was arrested stealing presents from underneath United States actor Robert De Niro's Christmas tree. Credit: Evan Agostini/AP

Highlights
  • The woman allegedly broke into the actor's New York apartment.
  • Police officers say they saw her enter the basement of the building.
  • She was known to police for a string of previous burglary arrests.
New York City police arrested a woman accused of stealing presents from beneath Robert De Niro's Christmas tree after breaking into the actor's apartment on the Upper East Side, according to police and media reports.

Police officers saw the woman enter the basement of the building on East 65th Street at around 2.45am local time on Monday (6.45pm AEDT) and found signs of forced entry, according to Arthur Tsui, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department.

The 30-year-old woman was known to police for a string of previous burglary arrests and officers caught her inside the apartment stealing items, Mr Tsui said.
READ MORE

Why this mum doesn't buy her children Christmas presents

The United States' ABC News reported that she was stuffing presents from beneath a Christmas tree into a bag, and that De Niro, 79, was home at the time and came downstairs at the commotion.

The woman was in custody and charges were pending against her, Mr Tsui said. A spokesman for the Manhattan district attorney said the woman was likely to appear in court to be arraigned later on Monday or early on Tuesday, and that it was not immediately clear whether she had a lawyer.

Stan Rosenfield, a spokesperson for De Niro, said he had no comment on the case other than to say the burglary took place at a temporary rental home for the Oscar-winning star of "Raging Bull" and "Taxi Driver."
Share
2 min read
Published 20 December 2022 at 7:13am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

Australia will manage COVID-19 differently after Christmas. Here's what's changing

COVID-19

Fast-track visas for people to move to Australia with their job could soon be a reality

Immigration

When is the World Cup final and how can I watch it in Australia?

Australia

'Where the hell we are?' The unlikely spot that up to one in 20 Australians may be connected to

Australia

Why this mum doesn't buy her children Christmas presents

Australia

'Sneaky' visa change: This woman was embraced by Australia but now might have to leave

Immigration

10 things you probably don’t know about Qatar

World

Why Japanese fans are voluntarily cleaning stadiums at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

World