Woman arrested after alleged attempt to steal presents from underneath Robert De Niro's Christmas tree

Highlights The woman allegedly broke into the actor's New York apartment.

Police officers say they saw her enter the basement of the building.

She was known to police for a string of previous burglary arrests.

New York City police arrested a woman accused of stealing presents from beneath Robert De Niro's Christmas tree after breaking into the actor's apartment on the Upper East Side, according to police and media reports.





Police officers saw the woman enter the basement of the building on East 65th Street at around 2.45am local time on Monday (6.45pm AEDT) and found signs of forced entry, according to Arthur Tsui, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department.





The 30-year-old woman was known to police for a string of previous burglary arrests and officers caught her inside the apartment stealing items, Mr Tsui said.



The United States' ABC News reported that she was stuffing presents from beneath a Christmas tree into a bag, and that De Niro, 79, was home at the time and came downstairs at the commotion.





The woman was in custody and charges were pending against her, Mr Tsui said. A spokesman for the Manhattan district attorney said the woman was likely to appear in court to be arraigned later on Monday or early on Tuesday, and that it was not immediately clear whether she had a lawyer.



