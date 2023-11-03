Australia

Woman charged with murder over three mushroom deaths faces court, with case adjourned

Erin Patterson, who has been charged with three counts over murder over the deaths of three people from suspected mushroom poisoning, was remanded in custody to next face court on May 3.

Heather Wilkinson (left) and Don and Gail Patterson (right) died in hospital after eating a meal suspected to have contained poisonous mushrooms. Credit: Supplied

The woman accused of murdering three people by allegedly serving them death cap mushrooms at her home has faced court in Victoria.

Erin Patterson, 49, has been charged with three counts of murder and five of attempted murder, after four people fell ill during a lunch at her home in Leongatha home in South Gippsland in July.

Media filled three rows of seating, as she appeared in Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court on Friday morning for a brief hearing.

Patterson, wearing glasses and a beige jumper, stared straight ahead from the custody dock on the side of the court room.
The woman accused of murdering three people by allegedly serving them death cap mushrooms at her home has faced court in Victoria. Source: AAP / James Ross
Prosecutor Acting Sergeant Greg Ellis asked for 20 weeks to prepare and serve a brief of evidence on Patterson's lawyers.

"There needs to be analysis of computer equipment seized yesterday," he told the court.

Patterson's lawyer Bill Doogue agreed to the delay.

"It seems to be based on a lot of analysis that we haven't received and hasn't even been completed, which is why they're asking for extra time," he said.

Magistrate Tim Walsh explained to Patterson that the matters they were discussing were administrative.
"So don't be too concerned alright, the important thing is this matter progresses through the system as fast as possible," he told her.

"OK," she replied, nodding her head.

Both defence and the prosecution tried to move the matter to Melbourne, but Mr Walsh decided to set down the next hearing at the Morwell court.

"I imagine the materials are going to be voluminous, and that it does go to Melbourne so that a particular magistrate can manage the matter," he said.

Mr Doogue said Patterson did not have any custody management issues.

She was remanded in custody to next face court on May 3.
Heather Wilkinson, 66, her sister Gail Patterson and brother-in-law Don Patterson, both 70, all died after the meal, on July 29 this year.

Ms Wilkinson's husband Ian, 68, spent close to two months in hospital critically ill and is still in recovery.

Police allege the additional three attempted murder charges relate to three separate incidents in Victoria between 2021 and 2022.

Patterson's two children were at home during the lunch but did not eat the same meal.
Published 3 November 2023
