Australia

Woman dies after being tasered by NSW Police during arrest

The 47-year-old had allegedly been threatening people with an axe.

Police tape

A 47-year-old woman has died after being arrested and tasered by NSW Police in Newcastle. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett

A woman has died after being tasered by NSW police during a stand-off when she allegedly threatened them with an axe.

Officers were called to a Newcastle unit just after 12.30pm on Thursday following reports a woman was threatening people with the weapon.

The 47-year-old allegedly threatened officers when they arrived, before barricading herself inside a unit.

Specialist tactical officers were called to assist with negotiations before police were able to enter the property several hours later about 9.45pm.

Police used a Taser while attempting to arrest the woman.

She was taken to John Hunter Hospital, where she later died.

A crime scene has been established and the Homicide Squad will investigate.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.
Follow the latest from SBS News at
www.sbs.com.au/news
, or on the SBS News app available on
iOS
or
Android
.
Share
1 min read
Published 15 September 2023 8:40am
Source: SBS News
Available in other languages

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

Woman in a Vote no T-shirt speaking.

'Try and understand it': Jacinta Price flips John Farnham's Yes support

Politics

Parliament House superimposed with the referendum ballot paper and a downwards arrow.

Expert who predicted shock Brexit result weighs in on the Voice's chances

Politics

People morning

At least 2,000 dead and thousands injured after devastating Morocco earthquake

World

Woman in blazer looks to her right.

Australia's longest-serving female senator bows out, comments on Peter Dutton friendship

Politics

A photo of Marta against a backdrop of people protesting against the Iranian regime with a flag reading 'women, life, freedom' and a picture of Mahsa Amini.

This woman was detained by Iran’s morality police. Unlike Mahsa Amini, she survived

World

A man jumps off a raised platform into the ocean

What will spring weather be like? BoM predicts big differences from last year

Life

Two images, one of a 'keep left' road sign, the other a 'keep right' road sign.

Why do you drive on the left in some countries and the right in others?

World

Wooden table with a variety of foods on it.

These are the Australian professions with the most and least 'healthy' diets

Life