Woman hospitalised after a suspected acid attack

Police in Sydney are investigating possible links to organised crime after an acid attack on a woman in the central business district.

A woman has been taken to hospital and is being treated for facial burns after a suspected acid attack in Sydney's CBD on Friday night.





New South Wales police are investigating possible links to organised crime following the attack, which left the 32-year-old woman with injuries to her face.



Detective Acting Inspector Sean West said they suspect it was a targeted attack.



"A significant police investigation is underway. We are calling for assistance from the public in what we believe, at this stage, to be a targeted attack," Inspector West said.



"It's completely unacceptable and insofar as we know exactly what the acid is at this stage, other than it is acidic.



I'd like to acknowledge the response by the police and the fire brigade in relation to that.



"Some of our police also had some minor injuries which luckily for them had no more than first aid treatment," he said.



Emergency services were called to a Haymarket restaurant at 11.15pm on Friday night after the woman sought refuge there.



Police were told the woman was standing on Dixon Street when a black hatchback pulled up in front of her.



Three men in face masks got out and threw what's believed to be acid at the woman's face before they returned to the vehicle and fled.



A crime scene was established with firefighter HAZMAT crews assessing the substance.



Police have urged anyone with information to contact the national Crime Stoppers hotline: 1800 333 000.