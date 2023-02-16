World

Woman rescued after spending 248 hours under rubble in Türkiye

The combined death toll from the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria has surpassed 42,000.

A person seeks warmth around a fire on top of rubble.

A man warms his hands around a fire in Kahramanmaras where Aleyna was rescued. Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Key Points
  • A 17-year-old has been rescued alive after spending 248 hours trapped under rubble.
  • Her name is Aleyna Ölmez.
  • Rescue efforts continue in Türkiye's Kahramanmaras region.
A 17-year-old woman has been rescued from rubble more than 10 days after a series of powerful earthquakes struck Türkiye and Syria.

Aleyna Ölmez was rescued from a building that collapsed in the southern central province of Kahramanmaras 248 hours after the magnitude 7.8 quake.

She has been taken to hospital by ambulance.
The number of deaths from powerful earthquakes that struck last Monday has risen to 36,187 in Türkiye, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Thursday.

AFAD added that more than 4,300 aftershocks had hit the disaster zone since the initial massive tremor.

Millions of people are in need of humanitarian aid, with many survivors having been left homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures.
A woman is carried on a stretcher by search and rescue crews. Rubble from damaged buildings is all around them.
Search and rescue efforts took place across Türkiye and Syria following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Source: EPA / STR
Focus is shifting to supporting these survivors and, with much of the region's sanitation infrastructure damaged or rendered inoperable by the earthquakes, health authorities face a
daunting task
in trying to ensure that people now remain disease-free.

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday it was particularly concerned by the welfare of people in northwestern Syria, a rebel-held region with little access to aid. It asked Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to open more border crossing points with Türkiye to allow aid to get through.
2 min read
Published 16 February 2023 at 9:10pm, updated an hour ago at 9:39pm
Source: SBS, Reuters

