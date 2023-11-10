World

Women have dominated this year's Grammy nominations. Here's who made the list

SZA, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, boygenius, Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe, Olivia Rodrigo, and Jon Batiste are all up for album of the year.

Grammys

Taylor Swift, SZA, and Olivia Rodrigo are among this year's Grammy nominees. Source: AAP

Key Points
  • SZA has the most Grammy Award nominatiosn this year with nine.
  • Olivia Rodrigo, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, and Taylor Swift are each up for six Grammys.
  • Jon Batiste led male artists with six nominations.
Versatile recording artist SZA has led this year's Grammy Award nominations with nine, coming in ahead of industry heavyweights
Taylor Swift
, Miley Cyrus, and Billie Eilish, in a year made for women artists and the movie blockbuster Barbie.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on 4 February.

The 34-year-old SZA, born Solána Imani Rowe, snagged nominations for album of the year with SOS and record of the year and song of the year for Kill Bill while being shortlisted in multiple genres including pop, melodic rap and both progressive and traditional R&B.

The song Kill Bill, also nominated for best R&B performance, takes its name from the two-part Quentin Tarantino film with lyrics about killing an ex-boyfriend and his girlfriend.

The narrator concludes she would "rather be in hell than alone".
READ MORE

Understanding the hype: What's behind Taylor Swift's 'astronomical' stardom?

The album of the year nominees competing with SZA's SOS are Midnights by Swift, Endless Summer Vacation by Cyrus, World Music Radio by Jon Batiste, the record by boygenius, Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd by Lana Del Rey, The Age of Pleasure by Janelle Monáe, and GUTS by Olivia Rodrigo.

Victoria Monét followed closely behind SZA with seven nominations including best new artist and record of the year and best R&B song for On My Mama.

Phoebe Bridgers, apart from her duo performance nomination along with SZA for Ghost in the Machine, scored six other nominations as part of boygenius, a collaboration with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus.

Rodrigo took six nominations, with her hit vampire getting nominated for record of the year, song of the year, and best pop solo performance.

Those six nominations tied her with country star Brandy Clark and industry stalwarts Eilish, Cyrus, and Swift.
Three women in suits, playign guitars on stage
boygenius, a collaboration between Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, scored six nominations. Source: Getty / Taylor Hill
Swift has dominated headlines this year with
her sold-out concert tour spectacular
, the eponymous The Eras Tour movie documenting the shows, and her relationship with American football star Travis Kelce.

Although Swift failed to break away from the pack in nominations, those six give her 52 total for her career.

She has won 12 times.

Consistent with the girl power theme of this year's nominations, the motion picture
Barbie
, directed by Greta Gerwig, captured four of the five nominations for best song written for visual media category.

Among them was Eilish's What Was I Made For? which was also nominated for record of the year, song of the year and best pop solo performance.
READ MORE

In a big year for women, here's where Australians really stand on gender equality

Representing the guys, actor Ryan Gosling's I'm Just Ken was nominated in the visual media category.

Jon Batiste led male singers with six nominations.

This year's Grammys cover recordings that were released between 1 October 2022 and 15 September 2023.

The voters are recording artists, songwriters, composers, producers, mixers and engineers.

Last year pop icon Beyoncé won four Grammys, breaking the record for most career wins with 32.

She is also tied with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, with the most career nominations with 88.
Share
3 min read
Published 11 November 2023 9:07am
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

An artwork showing a map of Australia and a person casting their vote.

Do you live in a Yes or No area? Find out with SBS' interactive Voice referendum map

Australia

A woman stands for a photo outdoors.

Why Australia’s answer to Greta Thunberg is facing years behind bars

Australia

A group of people wearing army greens holding weapons, surrounded by civilians.

How Hamas secretly built a 'mini-army' to fight Israel

World

A large group of people sitting on chairs in front of a row of flowers.

This state had the second-highest No vote, so why is it introducing its own Voice?

Politics

A composite image of Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton

Political rhetoric around Israel-Hamas conflict endangering Australian Muslims, group says

Politics

A blonde woman with earrings standing in front of a brick wall.

Jess is single and wants to buy a home. Her mortgage broker told her she 'can't have it all'

Australia

Two identical brothers lying on the grass in high vis yellow clothing.

Jobless, homeless and on the verge of losing it all. Until a Qld community rallied behind them

Australia

A composite image of two Aboriginal women. The one on the left is wearing a t-shirt with a “Yes“ print on it, the one of the right has a top with “Vote No“ written on it.

Here's how First Nations leaders reacted to the Voice referendum result

Indigenous