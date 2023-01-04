World

Women's tennis tournaments won't return to China until Peng Shuai issue resolved, WTA says

International women's tennis tournaments won't return to China until the WTA are satisfied with the resolution to the Peng Shuai issue.

Chinese player Peng Shuai serving at a tennis tournament.

The WTA says it has received confirmation Peng Shuai is safe but is yet to meet with her. Source: Getty / Icon Sports Wire

KEY POINTS
  • The WTA has confirmed it won't return to China until the Peng Shuai issue is resolved.
  • It wants an investigation into allegations the Chinese tennis star made and an opportunity to meet with her.
  • Peng alleged she was sexually assaulted by a senior Chinese government leader but later denied making the accusation.
This article contains references to sexual assault.

The return of WTA tournaments to China in 2023 will hinge on a resolution to the Peng Shuai issue, as the governing body of the women's game revealed it had still not met the Chinese former doubles world number one in person.

Peng had accused
Chinese former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli
of sexual assault in 2021 in a post on social media that was soon removed from the country's internet.
She later denied having made the accusation
.

Peng's post caused an international outcry over her safety and led the WTA to suspend tournaments in China - a decision expected to cost the women's tour hundreds of millions of dollars in broadcasting and sponsorship.
Two people at the Australian Open, wearing t-shirts reading 'Where is Peng Shuai?'
Some people attending last year's Australian Open were seen wearing "Where is Peng Shuai?" t-shirts. Source: AAP / James Ross
A provisional 2023 tournament calendar
released late last year
listed the WTA's schedule up to September, but there was no clarity on events to be held in China.

"There has not been any change in the WTA position on a return to China and we have only confirmed our 2023 calendar through US Open," the WTA said in a statement.

"A return to the region will require a resolution to the Peng situation in which she took a bold step in publicly coming forth with the accusation that she was sexually assaulted by a senior Chinese government leader.

"As we would do with any of our players globally, we have called for a formal investigation into the allegations by the appropriate authorities and an opportunity for the WTA to meet with Peng - privately - to discuss her situation."
Peng Shuai serves a ball during a tennis match.
The WTA suspended all tournaments in China over concerns for the safety of Peng. Source: AAP / Andy Brownbill
The WTA said it had received confirmation Peng was safe and comfortable but were yet to meet with her personally.

"We continue to hold firm on our position and our thoughts remain with Peng," the statement added. "The WTA continues to work towards a resolution.

"While we have always indicated we are hopeful we will be in a position to again operate WTA events in the region, we will not compromise our founding principles in order to do so."

In July last year, men's governing body ATP had cancelled its events in China due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 
1800RESPECT.org.au
. In an emergency, call 000.
3 min read
Published 5 January 2023 at 7:24am, updated an hour ago at 7:36am
Source: AAP
