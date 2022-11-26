Workplace bill set to pass Senate after government reaches deal with David Pocock

Key Points Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke said the government would adopt all the recommendations of a Senate report into the laws.

This includes lifting the threshold for the definition of a small business from 15 to 20 employees.

Senator Pocock said he had struck a wide-ranging agreement with the government in support of the legislation.

Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke says contentious industrial relations laws will pass the parliament following negotiations with Senate crossbenchers.





Mr Burke said he was confident the workplace relations changes, which enshrine multi-employer bargaining, would become law after talks with independent senator David Pocock.





"It hasn't been an easy negotiation, and Senator Pocock has been very clear on a series of the principles that he wanted to look at," he told ABC's Insiders program on Sunday.



"He would have preferred that everything was dealt with next year when we said we wanted to make decisions this year. It has involved a very intense process."





The government wanted to pass the laws by the end of the year despite there being just one sitting week left before parliament rises for the summer break.





'Better for business'

He said he had secured the commitment of an independent body enshrined in law that would review the adequacy of support payments ahead of each federal budget.





"This is now a substantially different bill to the one introduced in the House of Representatives a month ago," Senator Pocock said in a statement.



"It is better for business, better for workers and makes sure the most vulnerable in our community are no longer left behind."





Senator Pocock said additional safeguards had also been put in place for small businesses.



