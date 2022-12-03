World Cup 2022: Here's where to watch the Socceroos vs Argentina match around Australia

KEY POINTS: The Socceroos take on Argentina in Doha on Sunday.

You can watch the game on SBS live and free.

You can also head to the many public viewing sites around the country.

It's being billed as one of the most important matches in Australian football since 2006, and it's taking place on Sunday morning.





Australia will take on Argentina in Doha in a highly-anticipated knockout match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.





Here's how you can ensure you don't miss it.



What time is the Socceroos vs Argentina game?

If you're in Sydney, Melbourne or Hobart, the match will kick off at 6am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, 4 December.





That's 5am AEST for Brisbane residents, 5:30am Australian Central Daylight Time for Adelaide residents, 4:30am Australian Central Standard Time for Darwin folks, and 3am Australian Western Standard Time for those in Perth.





It's free to watch, like every match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, live and exclusive on SBS.



You can receive a reminder if you have a login account to SBS On Demand if you update the app and turn on 'push notifications'.





If you feel like joining other hopeful Socceroos fans, here are the public viewing sites set up around Australian capital cities.



Federation Square and AAMI Park, Melbourne

The scenes at Federation Square in Melbourne after the last two Socceroos wins have made headlines across the world, with hundreds of Aussie fans joining together to watch the matches.



The match will be broadcast at Federation Square located at the corner of Swanston St & Flinders St, Melbourne, Victoria.





The Victorian state government has also opened up AAMI Park for fans to watch the match on big screens there.



Parramatta Square and Darling Harbour, Sydney

Fans in Sydney can watch the match in Parramatta Square on a big screen, organised by the NSW government and local council.





“Parramatta is the geographical heart of Sydney, and football is at the heart of many in our community,” City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Donna Davis said.





A live site will also be set up at Darling Harbour in Tumbalong Park.



King George Square and Queen Street Mall - Brisbane

Queenslanders can watch the match at a live site via King George Square/Queen Street Mall.



Civic Square, Canberra

Fans in the ACT can watch the match at Civic Square, Canberra.





The live site is located at 180 London Cct, Canberra, ACT.



Telstra Plaza, Adelaide

If you're in South Australia, head to War Memorial Drive, North Adelaide to Telstra Plaza to watch the match at the set up fan zone.



Wrest Point - Hobart

Wrest Point Hotel Casino will be opening the Plenary to the public to watch the match at 410 Sandy Bay Rd, Sandy Bay, Tasmania.



Northbridge Piazza, Perth

Northbridge Piazza will be showing the match at 142 Lake St, Northbridge Western Australia.



