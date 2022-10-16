Australia

'World-leading' national plan aims to end violence against women and children within a generation

The new 10-year national plan stresses the importance of engaging with men and boys, and the need to target sexual violence in all settings.

Woman wearing glasses speaking.

Women's Safety Minister Amanda Rishworth says current rates of family, domestic and sexual violence in Australia are "unacceptable". Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI

This article contains references to domestic, family and sexual violence.

Ending violence against women and children within a generation is the target of an ambitious
new national plan
.

The federal government will unveil the decade-long vision
on Monday. Then-prime minister Julia Gillard launched the initial plan in 2010.

Women's Safety Minister Amanda Rishworth will attend the launch on Monday with Minister for Women Katy Gallagher, along with state and territory ministers and victim-survivor advocates.
The plan stresses the importance of engaging with men and boys, and the need to target sexual violence in all settings.

It also looks to build stronger, society-wide intervention options.

Ms Rishworth said the plan was a blueprint for how the ambitious goal could be achieved.

"Current rates of family, domestic and sexual violence are unacceptable," she said.

"We want to make these changes now so the next generation of women and children can live in a society free from violence."
Statistics show one woman dies at the hands of her former or current partner every 10 days in Australia.

One in three women have experienced physical violence and one in five have suffered sexual violence.

Monash Gender and Family Violence Prevention Centre director Kate Fitz-Gibbon said Australia was in the midst of a national crisis.

"The voices of victim-survivors have been embedded into the plan's development ... it is essential that the commitment to valuing the expertise of lived experience continues," she said.

"This is world-leading ... it sets the ambition to create whole of system responses that not only support victim-survivors to survive but to thrive beyond their experience of violence."

If you or someone you know is impacted by family and domestic violence or sexual assault, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 
1800RESPECT.org.au
. The Men’s Referral Service provides advice for men on domestic violence and can be contacted on 1300 766 491. In an emergency, call 000.
Published 17 October 2022 at 6:15am
Source: AAP

