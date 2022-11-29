World's largest active volcano erupts for the first time in almost 40 years

Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, has started erupting for the first time since 1984, ending its longest quiet period in recorded history.





The night sky above Hawaii's largest island glowed a hellish red as bright, hot lava sprang forth at the volcano's summit at around 11:30pm local time on Sunday (Monday, 8:30pm AEDT).





The lava is contained within the summit and does not threaten Hawaiians living downslope for now, the United States Geological Service said.





Mauna Loa rises 4,169 metres above the Pacific Ocean, part of the chain of volcanoes that formed the islands of Hawaii. It last erupted in March and April of 1984, sending a flow of lava within about 8 kilometres of Hilo, the island's largest city.



Gaseous clouds rising from the crater of Mauna Loa volcano in 1984 — the last time it erupted. Source: AAP / John Swart Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency said it had opened two shelters on the island as a precaution but also emphasised that there are no signs that lava will threaten populated areas and that it had not issued any evacuation orders.





About half of all recorded eruptions of Mauna Loa had been confined to the summit, the agency said.





Experts also cautioned that winds could carry volcanic gas and fine ash downslope, as well as Pele's Hair — the name given to fine strands of volcanic glass formed when lava skeins cool quickly in the air.



Named after Pele, the Hawaiian goddess of volcanoes, the strands can be very sharp and pose potential danger to skin and eyes.





One of six active volcanoes on the Hawaiian islands, Mauna Loa has erupted 33 times since 1843.



