Worst flooding still to come for northern Victoria as residents await river peak

Victoria is experiencing a major flood emergency with more than 70 warnings issued.





Communities in towns under threat from flooding in northern parts of the state will soon begin to experience the worst of the disaster.





Water is spilling over a levee near the centre of Echuca, with authorities warning anyone left in the area to leave while they can.





The Murray River is forecast to reach levels just below the 1993 flood record overnight on Sunday and into Monday.



"We don't want to be rescuing people. Our strongest message is evacuate now," SES Victoria's Tim Wiebusch told reporters.





Gannawarra Shire Mayor Charlie Gillingham said water near Kerang and smaller surrounding towns was already high as of Saturday morning with the peak expected in hours.





"We've got water coming in from everywhere," Mr Gillingham told AAP.





The Kerang levee started to spill in one section but Mr Gillingham said it was largely successful.





He said waters might not recede for a month or more.





Mr Gillingham said locals were sandbagging up until Saturday morning and there was concern nearby farmland would flood in the next 24 hours.



Rain and thunderstorms returned across the state overnight while western Victoria experienced the brunt of wild weather.





The SES received about 140 requests for help across the southwest from Geelong to Hamilton.





Three people were rescued after driving through floodwaters near Geelong and more than 85 millimetres of rain was recorded in nearby She Oaks.





"We know the single largest killer of flooding in Australia is as a result of people attempting to drive through flash floodwaters," Mr Wiebusch said.





"Please do not attempt that in the coming days."





The SES has received more than 8300 calls for help since the weather emergency began and more than 750 flood-related rescue requests.





More than 40,000 potholes created by the disaster have been fixed.





ADF personnel have been deployed to assist with preparation including sandbagging at Barmah, along the Murray River and Swan Hill.



