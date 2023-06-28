Online gambling ads should be banned within three years, report says

KEY POINTS: A parliamentary report has recommended a ban on online gambling advertising.

The report makes 31 recommendations, including a national gambling regulator.

More than a third of Australians gamble monthly.

This story mentions suicide





Online gambling advertising would be banned within three years and inducements such as vouchers would be outlawed immediately, under recommendations from a new parliamentary report.





The You win some, you lose more report , published by federal parliament's standing committee on social policy and legal affairs, has also called for a national online gambling regulator with the sole aim of reducing harm.





The nine-monthly inquiry heard testimony on the devastating psychological and societal impacts of online gambling, which Australians spend more on than residents of any country.



The Labor-led committee warned the suicide risk it posed made it unlike any other form of entertainment, but warned there were currently few safeguards to protect Australians from harm.





Committee chair and Labor MP Peta Murphy warned online gambling was "wreaking havoc" in Australia, with children as young as seven starting to talk about sport “essentially as a vehicle for betting”.



“They talk about the odds, they can identify gambling companies by their colours and their logos,” she said.





“They don't talk about who their favourite player is, how skilful their favourite player is, or whether their team's going to win. They talk about the odds. Parents don't like that.”



How the ad ban would work

The report outlines a four-phase comprehensive ban on every form of online gambling, including social media, to be rolled out over three years:



Phase 1: An immediate ban on gambling inducements - including the offer of credits, rewards, or vouchers.

Phase 2: A ban on all online gambling advertising, and commentary on odds, an hour either side of a sports broadcast. That would come with a ban on all gambling advertising inside stadiums, including on players' uniforms.

Phase 3: All broadcast online gambling would be banned between 6am and 10pm.

Phase 4: All online gambling advertising and sponsorship to be banned by the end of year three.

It recommends an exemption for advertising on dedicated racing channels, while small community radio broadcasters would not face restrictions until the end of 2025.





Australians lost roughly $25 billion to legal forms of gambling in 2018-19, including $4.5 billion via gambling on sports and racing.



The federal government's Australian Institute of Health and Welfare put the flow-on costs - including psychological costs, relationship and family impacts, and productivity losses - at roughly $7 billion in Victoria alone.





More than a third of adults in Australia gambled monthly in 2018, with lotto, instant scratch tickets, and poker machines the most common method.



What else does the report call for?

The gambling advertising phase-out is just one of 31 recommendations in the report.





Other key recommendations include:



A levy on online gambling to fund harm prevention measures

Having a single minister in charge of reducing online gambling harm

A national strategy on online gambling harm reduction to be in introduced within 12 months

A national online gambling regulator and a national online gambling ombudsman

A ban on staff receiving commissions for successfully referring online gambling

Online gambling companies must disclose non-identifying customer data on participation and risk indicators

A ban on payment methods which don’t minimise the risk of gambling harm

What's the extent of gambling harm in Australia?

In April, the inquiry heard that more than a half million Australians had asked their bank to temporarily ban them from gambling as part of banks' own self-exclusion programs.





It came as the government pushed ahead with its national self-exclusion register, BetStop, to help problem gamblers ease themselves away from addiction.





A report released by the government's Australian Institute of Family Studies this year also laid bare the extent of the problem in Australia.



It found three-quarters of Australians had gambled in the past 12 months, while two in five did so weekly.





Of those who gambled, 46 per cent were considered at some risk of betting harm.





Men aged between 18-34 were the cohort considered at most risk, with women aged 55 and over least likely to suffer from gambling harm.



