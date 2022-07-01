Xi Jinping swears in new Hong Kong leader as Taiwan says city's freedom has vanished

Chinese President Xi Jinping has officiated at the swearing-in ceremony of Hong Kong's new leader John Lee, as the city marked the 25th anniversary of its handover to China.





Mr Lee, a former security official who oversaw the crackdown on dissent in the city since the 2019 pro-democracy protests, pledged to uphold the city's mini-constitution, the Basic Law, and bear allegiance to Hong Kong.





He also pledged to be accountable to the central government in Beijing.





His inauguration followed a morning flag-raising ceremony attended by Mr Lee, outgoing city leader Carrie Lam and several hundred other people.



Mr Xi was not present at the ceremony.





The trip is his first trip out of mainland China since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and his first to Hong Kong since massive protests overwhelmed the city in 2019.



Hong Kong's freedom has vanished, Taiwan says

Freedom in Hong Kong has 'vanished' and China has failed to live up to its promises of 50 years without change, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang.





Speaking to reporters in Taipei, Ms Su said promises that life would go on as normal for Hong Kong after the handover, had not been kept.



"It's only been 25 years, and in the past, the promise was 50 years of no change. The 'dancing will go on and horses still run' has disappeared, and even freedom and democracy have vanished," he said, referring to a Hong Kong expression about how life would not change under Chinese rule.





"We also know that we must hold fast to Taiwan's sovereignty, freedom and democracy," Ms Su said.





"China's so-called 'one country, two systems' has simply not stood up to the test."



Australia 'deeply concerned' over rights

Australia criticised China for curbing the rights and freedoms of people in Hong Kong on the 25th anniversary of the United Kingdom's handover to China.





"Australia remains deeply concerned by the continuing erosion of Hong Kong's rights, freedoms and autonomy, two years since the imposition of the National Security Law," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement.





The 2020 security law, imposed after huge protests in 2019, criminalised subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.



Senator Wong said the law had been applied broadly to arrest or pressure pro-democracy figures, opposition groups, the media, trade unions and civil society.



Britain 'not giving up' on Hong Kong

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that Britain was "not giving up on Hong Kong" and accused Beijing of failing to keep its promises.





"We made a promise to the territory and its people and we intend to keep it, doing all we can to hold China to its commitments," Johnson said in a video message posted on Twitter.



"We simply cannot avoid the fact that for some time now, Beijing has been failing to comply with its obligations," he added.





"It's a state of affairs that threatens both the rights and freedoms of Hong Kongers and the continued progress and prosperity of their home."



US blasts 'erosion of autonomy' in Hong Kong

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday expressed Washington's solidarity with the people of Hong Kong as they experience what he called an "erosion of autonomy" under Chinese rule, and called for their personal freedoms to be restored.





"It is now evident that Hong Kong and Beijing authorities no longer view democratic participation, fundamental freedoms, and an independent media as part of the One Country, Two Systems governance model agreed by Britain and China at the time of the handover in 1997," Mr Blinken said in a statement.



