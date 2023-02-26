World

Yes, even Harry Styles has to provide his personal information for the New Zealand census

Harry Styles will be required to participate in New Zealand's census for a very simple reason.

English pop star Harry Styles will be required to share personal information in New Zealand's upcoming census because he has a concert in Auckland on the same night.

The census, similar to the one held in Australia, is conducted every five years and will take place on 7 March.

Everyone in the country on that date, including overseas visitors and tourists, are required to take part.
Stats NZ Tatauranga Aotearoa, the official Kiwi data agency, confirmed Styles would be required to take part in a light-hearted response to a tweet.

“Everyone who is in Aotearoa New Zealand on census night (Tuesday 7 March), needs to be counted in the census. This includes tourists, visitors, and former members of One Direction.”
The agency then tweeted a photoshopped picture of Styles with a pen in his hand and the word "census" digitally scribbled in purple before him.

The questions Styles will have to answer range from household members to smoking habits, gender identity, sexual identity, and his income. All answers remain confidential.

Anyone who does not participate or provides false or incomplete information is subject to a fine.
Published 26 February 2023 at 11:16am, updated 26 February 2023 at 11:21am
Source: SBS News

