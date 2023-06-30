Life

You can barely see this handbag. It just sold for almost $100,000

A tiny bag with designs invisible to the human eye has sold at auction for $96,270, baffling the fashion world.

A microscopic green handbag sitting on the tip of a finger.

The microscopic handbag by New York art collective MSCHF is "smaller than a grain of salt". Credit: MSCHF/Instagram

Key Points
  • The neon-green bag “smaller than a grain of salt” was sold for a reported $96,270.
  • The art collective behind the design is known for other fashion stunts, such as shoes containing human blood.
  • The bag was sold during Paris Fashion Week through an auction house owned by the legendary artist Pharrell Williams.
A microscopic 'Louis Vuitton' handbag has now sold for a reported $96,270.

The neon-green bag is “smaller than a grain of salt”, requiring the new owner to use a microscope to view its faux-Louis Vuitton branding design.

The sellers were kind enough to include a microscope with a digital display with the purchase.

That currently unknown owner was willing to shell out more than the cost of
a brand-new Audi
for a bag with total dimensions of just 657 by 222 by 700 microns.
A tiny microscopic bag under the gaze of a digital microscope.
The teeny tiny bag needs to be viewed under a microscope for the observer to perceive its design. Credit: MSCHF/Instagram

Who on earth thought of this?

The Brooklyn-based art collective behind the design, MSCHF, is known for its controversial statement pieces.

Their previous work includes 'satan shoes' made for rapper Lil Nas X that contained real human blood, a cologne that smells like WD-40, and their infamous giant red rubber boots.

The creators used 3D printing and a material known as photopolymer resin to make the tiny product.
READ MORE

'Blatant disrespect': Why this Australian label is facing backlash over 'Allah' text at a fashion show

In the auction post, MSCHF said they wanted "the final word in bag miniaturization".

"As a once-functional object like a handbag becomes smaller and smaller, its object status becomes steadily more abstracted until it is purely a brand signifier…Microscopic Handbag takes this to its full logical conclusion. A practical object is boiled down into jewellery, all of its putative function evaporated." the brand wrote.

While the teeny tote was being formulated, some samples sent for review were apparently so small that the MSCHF team lost them, the Smithsonian magazine reports.
READ MORE

Fashion Trends, Crazes and Controversies from around the world

The auction, called the 'Just Phriends' sale – took place during Paris Fashion Week Men as part of the JOOPITER auction house owned by legendary singer, producer and oversized-hat-wearer Pharrell Williams.

Interestingly enough, while the bag has no connection with the Louis Vuitton brand, Pharrell Williams is currently serving as the brand's creative director of menswear.

He was reportedly not contacted by MSCHF when creating the bag in the brand's likeness, however, according to The New York Times.

Other big sales at the auction included a Louis Vuitton x Virgil Abloh Dream House Window Mannequin ($98,100), the Pharrell Williams x Richard Mille RM 65-01 ($726,500), and a Lewis Hamilton x Takashi Murakami F1 Grand Prix Helmet ($584,900).
Share
2 min read
Published 30 June 2023 2:11pm
Updated an hour ago 2:27pm
Source: SBS News
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

A split image. On the left is a picture of a submursible. On the right is a picture of the submersible next to a shipwreck.

Titanic sub: Rescue enters critical phase as window of predicted oxygen supply closes

World

Two people wheeling their suitcases through the departures hall at an airport.

Travelling overseas? Here's where the Australian dollar is strong right now

World

A graphic showing a hand holding a test tube in front of cloves of garlic.

Can garlic really cure COVID? Here's what you need to know

COVID-19

Titanic tourist vessel missing

'Catastrophic implosion': All five people onboard missing Titanic sub confirmed dead

World

Emergency crew members stand near an overturned bus on the side of a road.

Driver charged after 10 people killed in Hunter Valley bus crash. Here's what we know

Australia

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group, records a video address in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Saturday 24 June 2023.

Wagner Group: Who are the shadowy mercenaries accused of 'armed mutiny' by Russia?

World

A row of houses.

Rates have increased again, but how much higher will they go? Here are three predictions

Australia

A man sits on a chair on the beach as more tourists are seen closer to the sea.

Badly behaved in Bali: Here are the new rules for Australian tourists on appropriate behaviour

Asia Pacific