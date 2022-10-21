You could start seeing ads on your online streaming services soon. Here's what it will cost you

The moment that streaming service subscribers have been dreading is upon us: ads are coming.





Binge is among an number of streaming services that announced advertisements will appear in a bid to bolster its revenue in a growing competitive sector.





The introduction of ads in streaming services has changed the game for viewers around the world who are finding ways to cut expenses in a cost-of-living crisis.





Here are all the latest changes to some major platforms - and how they could possibly impact your TV bingeing experience.



Netflix

First up, Netflix. The number one ad-free streaming service, boasting 223 million subscribers worldwide, announced it will introduce an ad-tier option in November this year.





Advertisements will appear in 12 countries including Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada.





It ends a 15-year run without ads since the company introduced streaming to its platform in 2007.



Netflix will introduce a fourth, cheaper viewer option with ads included in Australia and 11 other countries. Source: Getty / Europa Press News From November, viewers will have four subscription options to choose from in Australia, with the cheapest option being $6.99 a month - called Basic with Ads. It will have up five minutes of ads every hour, on average, with each lasting 15-30 seconds before and during streaming.





That's $4 down from the existing cheapest option, which currently sits at $10.99 a month.





It becomes a more affordable option for viewers who still want access to the service but are looking to cut costs where they can.



Binge

The Australian streaming service - part of the Foxtel Group, owned by Telstra and News Corp - is the latest to introduce ads to its platforms, announcing the move on Friday to roll out in the first quarter of 2023.



While details on price are scant, the company said it will model its ad rollout off the success of other streaming platforms under its umbrella, Kayo Sports and Foxtel GO, ensuring "minimum disruption to the viewer experience".





Binge also said advertisers could book its ads before and during a program - so that's what viewers should expect.



Disney+

While Disney+ hasn't yet revealed any changes in Australia, subscribers should be warned that a price rise is coming.





Disney+ has announced changes to come into effect from 8 December, and it can give Australians a teaser of what they could be in for soon.





In August, the company's chief financial officer said the changes will be expanded internationally "sometime next year".





Unlike Netflix, the price of a Disney+ subscription will bump up if viewers don't want to be disturbed by ads.





Disney+ currently charges US$7.99 a month for ad-free streaming in the US. That'll soon be increased to US$10.99. Right now, Australians are paying $11.99 a month for an ad-free experience.



