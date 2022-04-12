'You're a disgrace': Scott Morrison accosted at private event by Labor campaigner

A Labor campaigner and self-described "progressive activist" has gatecrashed a private function and accosted Prime Minister Scott Morrison yelling, “you’re a disgrace,” while filming the encounter on social media platform TikTok.





Mr Morrison was attending the event in Penrith, Western Sydney, on Tuesday evening when the individual approached him initially asking for a photo. The event capped off

.

The man was filming the encounter on his phone when Mr Morrison asked why he was recording.

While Mr Morrison said it was a private event and walked away, the man began yelling: “ScoMo, across the river here, across the Nepean river, people lost their houses.

“People lost their houses and they were burnt.

“You're a disgrace, you are a disgrace,” the man yelled.

Mr Morrison's personal security officers quickly intervened and removed the man from the event.

The gatecrahser later uploaded the confrontation on TikTok with the caption: “Help me. I tried asking the PM a question and have been detained.”

The man’s TikTok profile contains various politically themed videos, including a recent Labor for Refugees march in Sydney.

His social media posts also show he campaigned for federal Labor in the bushfire-affected Eden-Monaro electorate in NSW.

NSW Police have since issued a statement to say they were called to a premises in Penrith and spoke with a 20-year-old man, adding, “he

was issued a move-on direction and left the venue without incident.”

Last week, Mr Morrison was

while visiting a pub in Newcastle, NSW.

The man yelled "listen to me for a change" as he accused the prime minister of failing to deliver adequate support for older Australians.

Mr Morrison later insisted it was "actually a very warm reception", and described the man's case as "complicated".

"It was involving Medicare and immigration issues. It was also involving income definitions under the pension regime," Mr Morrsion said.

He said his staff later met the man to assist him with his personal circumstances.