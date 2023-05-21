World

Zelenskyy denies Russia's claim of Bakhmut's capture, likens destruction to Hiroshima

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group insisted his fighters had taken control of Bakhmut, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the eastern city is no longer occupied by Moscow.

Man in khaki green shirt stands behind a podium while delivering a speech.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking during a press conference at the G7 Summit Leaders' Meeting in Hiroshima, Japan. Source: Getty / Getty Images

Key Points
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Bakhmut is no longer occupied by Moscow.
  • Bakhmut has been the scene of some of the bloodiest fighting in Russia's more than year-long invasion of Ukraine.
  • The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group insists his fighters maintain control of the eastern city.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Bakhmut was "not occupied" by Moscow, while the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group insisted his fighters had taken control of the eastern city "to the last centimetre."

Kyiv's military said it was hanging on to a small part of the city and said its troops were advancing on its flanks.

Bakhmut, a salt-mining town that once had a population of 70,000 people, has been the scene of some of the bloodiest fighting in Moscow's more than year-long Ukraine offensive.
A close-up shot of a Ukrainian soldier clad in khaki uniform and helmet on the Bakhmut frontline in Donetsk
A Ukrainian soldier preparing equipment on a mission to the front south of Bakhmut, Donetsk. Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A day earlier, Wagner and Moscow's regular army claimed to have fully captured Bakhmut, with Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulating them on the alleged conquest.

But speaking at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Mr Zelenskyy denied Russia's claims.
READ MORE

Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with world leaders at G7, says summit will bring peace 'closer'

"Bakhmut is not occupied by Russia today," he said during a press conference.

"I cannot share with you the tactical views of our military. The most difficult thing would be if there was some tactical mistake in Bakhmut and our people were surrounded."
Man in khaki shirt walks alongside fellow world leaders Justin Trudeau and Ursula Von der Leyen at the G7 summit in Hiroshima.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joins G7 world leaders on the final day of the G7 Summit on May 21, 2023 in Hiroshima, Japan. Source: Getty / Stefan Rousseau/Getty Images
Sitting next to US President Joe Biden, Mr Zelenskyy suggested it would be a pyrrhic victory for Moscow.

"You have to understand there is nothing" there in Bakhmut, he said on the sidelines of the summit in Japan.
Aerial shot of Bakhmut
Satellite imagery comparing the before/after destruction of University buildings and a radio tower in Bakhmut, Ukraine. Source: Getty / Maxar/DigitalGlobe/Getty Images
Zelenskyy compared the "absolute total destruction" in Bakhmut to the devastation in Hiroshima when the US dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city in 1945.

"There is absolutely nothing alive (there)."
Share
2 min read
Published 22 May 2023 7:11am
Updated 4h ago 8:18am
Source: AFP

Recommended for you

Two adults and a small child standing outside the Sydney Opera House

My grandparents waited six years for a parent visa. Today, they'd wait up to 50

Immigration

A graphic showing a person wearing a hat and backpack, and an immigration stamp.

Australian visa changes for 2023-24

Immigration

Tuberculosis

'A ticking bomb': This illness is now killing more people than COVID-19 or AIDS

World

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil addresses the National Press Club in Canberra.

Fewer visa types, wage increases: How our migration system is set to change

Politics

A composite image of a domestic cat and a view of Double Bay harbour

The purr-fect job: This Sydney family is hiring a full-time nanny for their cat

Australia

A woman writes in a notebook next to an open laptop

Australian universities have banned students from parts of India. Shashi is one of them

World

A woman sitting on a couch with a dog and a bright green bird.

Joey's search for fee-free ATMs sometimes means the difference between skipping a meal or not

Australia

An older women shopping in the bread aisle at Woolworths

These are the grocery items food inflation is hitting hardest

Life