Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 'we will win' as Vladimir Putin addresses troops in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday his country's forces in Ukraine were defending "the motherland" from an "absolutely unacceptable threat".





"You are fighting for the motherland, for its future, so that no one forgets the lessons of the Second World War," he said addressing a sea of troops at Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day, a date when the country remembers their defeat of the Nazis in World War II.

Mr Putin's comments came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message he would not allow Russia to appropriate victory against the Nazis in 1945 to the country's recent invasion of Ukraine.

Analysts had warned Mr Putin might declare war against Ukraine during the speech, tying the context of Victory Day to his narrative of Russia’s "denazification" of Ukraine, which he has used to justify Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But the Russian president didn’t declare war or claim a final victory as some predicted.

Instead, he reinforced the narrative that Russia was under direct threat by the West and NATO expansion.

"The West was preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea," Mr Putin said, adding Russia "urged Europe to find a fair compromise, but they didn't want to hear us".

"In Kyiv, they were saying they might get nuclear weapons and NATO started exploring the lands close to us and that became an obvious threat to our country and to our borders.

"Everything was telling us that there is a need to fight."

Mr Putin called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “just” and said Russian soldiers were fighting for their motherland.

"You are fighting for your motherland, its future.

"For Russia, for victory, hurrah!" Mr Putin said, to which hundreds of onlooking soldiers chanted “hurrah” in response.

'We won then. We will win now.'

Mr Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, released a video statement saying he would not allow Mr Putin to appropriate victory against the Nazis in 1945 to Russia’s current invasion of Ukraine.

"Today we celebrate Victory Day over Nazism,” Mr Zelenskyy said.

“We are proud of our ancestors who together with other nations in the anti-Hitler coalition defeated Nazism. And we will not allow anyone to annex this victory.

"We will not allow it to be appropriated."

Mr Zelenskyy said in the video that “the enemy", referring to Russia, dreamed of Ukraine not celebrating Victory Day so their narrative of denazification could be further propagated.

“Millions of Ukrainians fought Nazism,” Mr Zelenskyy said.

“The Nazis were expelled from Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, Melitopol, Crimea."

All of the towns Mr Zelenskyy mentioned are now occupied by Russian forces.

"The names of these cities inspire us today. They give us faith that we will drive the occupiers from our land.

"We won then. We will win now."

As part of the tradition in Russia on Victory Day, civilians walked the streets with portraits of their ancestors who died during World War II.

Others, including children, praised Russian troops currently fighting in Ukraine.

Victory Day is not only celebrated by former Soviet states like Russia and Ukraine, but also by the former Allies in World War II like France and the UK.

The day is also celebrated by countries that formed Hitler's Third Reich like Germany and Austria.

Additional reporting by AFP.