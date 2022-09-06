Writ large in orange letters across Amelia Kunoth Monk’s black T-shirt is a declaration: “I am not the problem.”

Utopia’s problem, as she sees it, is neglect. And by the Northern Territory Chief Minister’s own admission, this is “one of the most underserviced Aboriginal communities in the country.”

But in the same breath that Amelia describes her desert homeland as “a third world country in a first world country”, she talks about its disarming beauty – and, as if on queue, a herd of brumbies gather in the shade of the eucalypts by the edge of the waterhole.