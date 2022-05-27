For decades, scientists and marine biologists have been warning that captivity can have adverse health effects on dolphins and will never match their natural environment.

Professor of the Cetacean Research Unit at Murdoch University in Perth, Lars Bejder, says dolphins, particularly the Indo-Pacific bottlenose that are kept at parks like Dolphin Marine Magic, have very complex social and family dynamics that can’t be easily replicated.

“They are one of the ones we know most about, that species,” he says on the phone from Perth.

“They live in what is a really highly complex social system. In the wild they grow to about 50, 60 years of age and throughout their lives they change in their social dynamics through to the different age categories. And that’s one thing that really needs to be considered when you have these animals in captivity.

“Those social dynamics are so ingrained, meaning that if you put animals in captivity with a very odd composition, that can cause a lot of stress for the animals and can cause a lot of problems.”

In the 1980s, the Australian federal government convened a Senate inquiry into dolphins in captivity following pressure from environmental groups and animal welfare organisations. Its report, published in 1985, gave a damning account of the captive industry.

“Cetacea in captivity have suffered stress, behavioural abnormalities, high mortalities, decreased longevity and breeding problems,” the report stated.

It went on to state that while the Australian industry was not as bad as overseas dolphinariums, “the committee is nevertheless of the opinion that cetacea generally have paid a high price for the dubious advantages of captivity.”

“The committee concludes that the benefits of oceanaria in Australia for humans and cetacea are no longer sufficient to justify the adverse effects of capture for captivity.”

In NSW, the then-Labor government moved quickly to shut down the oldest and most outdated parks, with the expectation that the remaining park at Coffs Harbour would eventually be phased out as the dolphins died of old age. However, a loophole that allowed parks to keep animals born in captivity meant the park could breed existing animals to replenish the population, with fresh breeding stock brought in from rescued animals to keep the gene pool strong.

By 2010, Dolphin Marine Magic was contemplating expansion with plans to buy adjacent land and build bigger pools to house its dolphins.

“From very humble beginnings with less than five staff and 7,691 guests per annum, to over 50 staff, greeting now more than 90,000 guests, we have come a long way,” Ms Sinclair said in a 2010 interview with local news website Coffs Coast Focus.

“With the increased numbers of guests and the animals now nearing capacity, we will need to expand and grow even bigger and better in the near future.”

Australia for Dolphins CEO Sarah Lucas says the Senate report had no impact.

“More than 30 years later, Dolphin Marine Magic is still breeding these highly intelligent animals in chlorinated tanks, and is not making any efforts to phase out dolphin captivity,” she says.

“Dolphins are not endangered. There is only one reason to deliberately breed wild animals that swim hundreds of kilometres a day in the wild into tiny, chlorinated tanks – and that’s to make money.”

But Ms Sinclair says that position is based on an ideological quest to remove all animals in captivity and ignores key facts.

“My team are feeling very vulnerable to bullying and harassment from people who do not understand what we really do,” she says.

When asked if she believed the campaign will continue, she lets out an exasperated sigh.

“Absolutely! Do you think they are going to stop?”