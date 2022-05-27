We are told that there is a lot of crystal meth used in East Germany and that it’s part of what makes skinheads and hooligans here so dangerous. Separately, we are told that PEGIDA also has very good contacts in the gay community, and with nightclub promoters.

At the back of the square is a restaurant, where a few onlookers finish their beers and watch the thousands in front of them. They listen to speeches amplified over the counter-demonstrators and Die Partei. There is an African man watching and drinking, talking to a friend who seems to be commiserating with him. But halfway through the rally, I see this man behind the stage, talking and hugging with senior PEGIDA figures, who seem to know him well. They get to the brink of asking him on stage. No one will tell me who he is. Above quietly-seething protestors in the square is a huge screen, much bigger than the one on stage. It is attached to the Semper Opera building itself and acts as the voice of officialdom, rotating neatly-worded messages of opposition to the crowd: "We are not a stage for racism", etc. It adds to the feeling, along with the police and counter-protesters, that the crowd is surrounded and in the face of official disapproval. This sense of being disrespectable is a key part of PEGIDA’s attraction.

There’s a sense that this time the change is too big to stand.

The media presence is modest: a few cameras at the back of the crowd and on the outskirts. There have been physical attacks on reporters at PEGIDA rallies and, by now, most stay away. By the end of this one, a cameraman will be pushed and beaten to the ground. But our treatment is scrupulous. Seecum Cheung, who took the photos and videos accompanying this story, is from a Chinese and Vietnamese background, conspicuously a foreigner in a city and a place where there are almost no foreigners. We had wondered whether that would add to the danger. There are many suspicious looks. Still, she is assiduously, rather stiffly, helped by a few people in a way that seems to semaphore the words “see, we are not racists”. But part way through the first speaker, my translator puts her gloved hands over her face. She is a Ukrainian Jew by lineage. For a moment, she can’t stand it. "Oh my god, I'm so sorry," she says. "This is just so embarrassing. I can't believe it's happening here. Again." Is it really again? And which again is it? It’s easy as an outsider – and perhaps even easy as a German – to forget that “again” in the East means for a third time. I once saw a lump of a mysterious substance in a museum, a brick-sized piece of something filthy that looked a bit like papier mâché. When the Berlin Wall was falling, the East German intelligence services shoved so many files into the drains that they clogged, forming this stuff. Thousands of tons had to be extracted; a crude, physical metaphor for the sewer of history. But a clean transition from one dictatorship to another: Nazi to Stasi. How these dictatorships feed into the politics of the PEGIDA rally becomes one of the most confusing things to observe. It’s like those anti-globalisation rallies of the left in the 90s, where every kind of demand made. In a way, this is an anti-globalisation rally itself. Like its predecessors, its demands have already failed. Because there is no unified identity to present any more, no standard to rally behind. Since the war, German identity has always been tentative. Here, the effort to express it forcefully winds up hopelessly confused. There is signage from individual towns and villages nearby. Roads signs like 'Colditz' and 'Heidenau'; people repping their locales. There are silhouettes of jihadis with RPGs, or of minarets. And straight-up reprintings of the Australian government's 'NO WAY' campaign, which tells potential refugees they will never be resettled. There will be a Confederate flag, and a few paces away, someone holding an-anti US sign saying 'Ami Out!' (Americans out). Russia, on the other hand, is welcome; there is evidence Putin is funding right-wing groups in Europe as part of his trolling diplomacy effort.

The current slogan 'Wir sind das Volk' (we are the people) is straight from the demonstrations of 1989.

There are signs and speeches comparing pro-refugee politicians and detractors of PEGIDA to Nazis and Angela Merkel to Hitler. How that sits with Lutz Bachmann’s Third Reich cosplay isn’t really reconciled. He now claims the images were photoshopped. Whether the Nazis are something to avoid or to emulate is difficult to ascertain from the rally. The most prevalent symbol looks like a Norwegian ensign picked out in German red, gold and black. No-one I ask can quite explain what it is: "Weimar flag, did you say?" But they're saying Wirmer. It’s named after Josef Wirmer, a resistance fighter against the Nazis who came to symbolise that opposition in the 1930s. History is a lumpy, uncertain current in the crowd. Some of the speakers hark all the way back to the 7th century.

Others use expressions with a historical connotation, even contamination. They chanted by little clusters of demonstrators, taking on a pantomime quality, then receding back into the drone of the public address system. "Wir sind das Volk" - we are the people - belongs to the moment of 1989. From their age, some of these people must have been present at those demonstrations. Others are uglier. "Lügenpresse" is a chant that starts whenever journalists are mentioned on stage. It means "lying press" and was resuscitated on the terraces at Dynamo Dresden football games. Before that, it was a refrain in Nazi propaganda. Once the exasperated rage wavers, it’s remarkable how dull the rally is. It goes for almost three-and-a-half hours. Like Ayn Rand, or Stalin's speeches, it has the particular boringness of implacable ideology. It is a manifestation of all the crudest forms of verbal power: talking over someone, having the last word, having the loudest word. It goes on and on and on, until the crowd is cold and chatting. The speakers are carefully international. There is someone from the Czech Republic, someone from Italy and someone from Poland, who share their upbeat but unmistakably anti-Muslim message. The woman from Poland has a hard time. People start to laugh, not just at her clunky German, but just because she is Polish. Sure enough, we get one of these pieces, read out by the writer Akif Pirinçci. Once modestly succesful as a thriller writer, he now operates a notorious blog called "Politically Incorrect", which specialises in calculatedly offensive memes, one-note satirical pieces, and boluses of Pirincci’s political writing. His Turkish background at least gives him some novelty. The blog, by reputation, doesn't have any of the ribald, carnival sense of a Charlie Hebdo or similar. It feels tired and mean. He is one of those middle-aged men who finds political correctness a special invitation to provoke. There's something almost sexual about it; these dirty old men with their bad cartoons and their one-note satirical pieces (theme of satirical piece: the parameters of political correctness are applied wholesale to an emblem of traditional masculinity). We will be getting a one-note satirical piece tonight. Reading it out takes 27 minutes. It is a writer's dream, I suppose, especially a bad writer's dream, to have this number of people listen to your work. Pirincci isn't going to pass up the opportunity. His work is crude, provocative, and poorly received.

A man runs towards the stage, screaming 'No propaganda!'